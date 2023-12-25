Really! Anil Kapoor reveals getting to audition for Hollywood film Inception using his Hindi films’ success, “I was on time”

MUMBAI : Anil Kapoor is one of the finest and literally ‘ageless’ actors of Bollywood. His style and persona are simply unmatched even today. He recently marked over four decades of being in the Hindi film industry. He made his Hindi debut in the 1983 romance drama movie 'Wo Saat Din' directed by Sattiraju Lakshminarayana.

Anil reveals that he went to audition for Christopher Nolan's Inception using his Hindi film success. The director agreed to meet the Mr India actor in Los Angeles to discuss the role of Yusuf in the Hollywood film. Kapoor said, “I had only 10 minutes... Suddenly I saw an Indian taxi driver... I waved down the taxi driver and I said in Hindi, ‘I am Anil Kapoor, the actor from India. Please take me to this place'.”

Anil added, “I left Brittany (assistant) there. I did not get the role, but I was on time. And I got the autograph... I wanted him (Nolan) to sign my DVD of Batman.”

Anil Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol. He has previously been part of films like Lajja, Nayak, No Entry, Welcome, Black & White, Race Race 2, Shootout at Wadala, Dil Dhadakne Do, Welcome Back, Race 3, Total Dhamaal, Jugjugg Jeeyo and many more.

