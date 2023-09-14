Really! “Bete ko haath lagane se phele…” was not originally a part of the script says film dialogue writer Sumit Arora

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated action-thriller film Jawan hit the big screens today in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The film stars SRK and also marks the Bollywood debut of Lady Superstar Nayanthara who is being loved in the film. The film that released yesterday has made headlines for already making over Rs 65 crores at the box office. The film has a vast female cast that includes Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lekha Khan, Deepika Padukone, and many others.

The dialogue that has been making headlines from the movie “Bete Ko Haath Lagane Se Phle Baap Se Baat Kar”, has become a rage among fans. Jawan’s dialogue writer Sumit Arora has now said that this dialogue was not originally part of the script. Sharing how it made its way into the narrative, Arora said, “It’s a story that will make you believe in the magic of movie making. That line was never there in our draft originally. The ‘moment’ where SRK sir’s character says the line was always there and we all knew that it is a powerful moment even without a dialogue. But while shooting, it was felt that there should be a line, that this guy should say something.”

He added, “I was there on the set, so I was called in, and the first words that came out of my mouth given the situation were: 'bete ko hath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar'. It felt like the most obvious and most apt thing he should say at that moment. It just fits (in). Director Atlee and SRK sir both felt it’s correct and the shot was taken.”

Speaking of the dialogue resonating so much with the fans, Sumit added, “The way SRK sir delivered it gave us goosebumps. But we never thought that that line would become such a huge hit and would resonate with people in this way. As a writer, you can only write a line but its destiny goes on to write itself.”

The Atlee directorial has crossed over Rs 600 crores worldwide within a week of its release and is soaring high!

Jawan hit cinemas on 7th September in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

On the work front, SRK will next be seen in Rajkumar’s Hirani’s Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu. The film is scheduled to release in December 2023.

