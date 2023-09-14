Really! “Bete ko haath lagane se phele…” was not originally a part of the script says film dialogue writer Sumit Arora

The film has a vast female cast that includes Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lekha Khan, Deepika Padukone, and many others.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/14/2023 - 11:04
movie_image: 
Sumit Arora

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated action-thriller film Jawan hit the big screens today in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The film stars SRK and also marks the Bollywood debut of Lady Superstar Nayanthara who is being loved in the film. The film that released yesterday has made headlines for already making over Rs 65 crores at the box office. The film has a vast female cast that includes Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lekha Khan, Deepika Padukone, and many others.

Also Read- Hilarious! Jawan Prevue: These memes revolving around the Shah Rukh Khan starrer will make you laugh out loud

The dialogue that has been making headlines from the movie “Bete Ko Haath Lagane Se Phle Baap Se Baat Kar”, has become a rage among fans. Jawan’s dialogue writer Sumit Arora has now said that this dialogue was not originally part of the script. Sharing how it made its way into the narrative, Arora said, “It’s a story that will make you believe in the magic of movie making. That line was never there in our draft originally. The ‘moment’ where SRK sir’s character says the line was always there and we all knew that it is a powerful moment even without a dialogue. But while shooting, it was felt that there should be a line, that this guy should say something.”

He added, “I was there on the set, so I was called in, and the first words that came out of my mouth given the situation were: 'bete ko hath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar'. It felt like the most obvious and most apt thing he should say at that moment. It just fits (in). Director Atlee and SRK sir both felt it’s correct and the shot was taken.”

Also Read-Shocking! Moviegoers demand a refund after watching Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, see viral video to know why

Speaking of the dialogue resonating so much with the fans, Sumit added, “The way SRK sir delivered it gave us goosebumps. But we never thought that that line would become such a huge hit and would resonate with people in this way. As a writer, you can only write a line but its destiny goes on to write itself.”

The Atlee directorial has crossed over Rs 600 crores worldwide within a week of its release and is soaring high!

Jawan hit cinemas on 7th September in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

On the work front, SRK will next be seen in Rajkumar’s Hirani’s Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu. The film is scheduled to release in December 2023. 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

Credit-IndiaToday

Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan SRK JAWAN Priyamani Sanya Malhotra Movie News Ridhi Dogra Vijay Sethupathi Sunil Grover Shah Rukh Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/14/2023 - 11:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Really! “Bete ko haath lagane se phele…” was not originally a part of the script says film dialogue writer Sumit Arora
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated action-thriller film Jawan hit the big screens today in Hindi, Tamil, and...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Udaariyan fame Abhishek Kumar to participate in the show
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Kundali Bhagya: Romance! Karan holds Preeta's hand during Janmashtami celebration
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Imlie: Oh No! Imlie's truth out in front of Agastya, The latter determined to not let her win
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Exclusive! Varun Badola joins Nilofar Gesawat and Sanya Malhotra for movie Mrs
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from OTT, Movies and television, we are back with another...
OMG! Kapil Sharma warns fans against scammers claiming to sell tickets of his show, says “never charge our audiences a single penny”
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek,...
Recent Stories
Sumit Arora
Really! “Bete ko haath lagane se phele…” was not originally a part of the script says film dialogue writer Sumit Arora
Latest Video
Related Stories
Varun Badola
Exclusive! Varun Badola joins Nilofar Gesawat and Sanya Malhotra for movie Mrs
Anees Bazmee
Must Read! Anees Bazmee breaks silence on Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor being replaced in Welcome To The Jungle, “ Dono hi kirdaar…”
Vicky
Hilarious! Vicky Kaushal gives a hilarious reply when asked as to who decided the menu for the food at the wedding
Shah
What! Dunki to be postponed to 2024? What do makers have in mind?
Sonakshi
Wow! Sonakshi Sinha purchases a lavish sea-facing apartment in Bandra worth a whopping Rs 11 Crores
Sunny Deol
Really! Sunny Deol took dad Dharmendra to the US NOT for a medical treatment, Gadar 2 actor “miffed with false reports”