Really! Bipasha Basu reacts to nasty trolls who attack her on social media for her excessive weight gain after delivering daughter Devi, “It’s completely fine because…”

Last year in November, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu were blessed with a baby girl and they named their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. Netizens have been trolling Bipasha for her immense weight gain which is quite normal for a new mom.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 10:56
movie_image: 
Bipasha Basu

MUMBAI: Karan and Bipasha are one of the most loved couples of the Hindi film industry. Karan and Bipasha met on the sets of their film Alone and tied the knot in April 2016. Last year in November, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu were blessed with a baby girl and they named their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover.

Also Read- Alone completes 8 years of its release; This is when Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s love story started

Netizens have been trolling Bipasha for her immense weight gain which is quite normal for a new mom. She has now reacted to the nasty comments on her weight saying, “I would like to tell them to please keep trolling. It’s completely fine because I’m not bothered.”

Talking about her daughter Devi, Bipasha said, “Whether my eyes are open or shut, it’s always her. Every time I step out, I just want to run back home and be with her. Everything in my life now revolves around her. Karan is number three, I’m number two, and Devi is number one.”

Bipasha Basu’s daughter Devi, who was born in November 2022, was also born with two holes in her heart, and had to undergo 2 surgeries when she was 3 months old. Speaking about it, the Jism actress earlier said, “For a new mother, when you get to know that... I got to know on the third day of me having a baby that our baby is born with two holes in her heart. I thought I'll not share this, but I'm sharing this because I feel that there are a lot of mothers who helped me in this journey”

Also Read- Sad! Bipasha Basu reveals that her daughter Devi had two holes in her heart; went through a surgery when she was three months old

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-FreePressJournal

Alone Jism Bipasha Basu Bachna Ae Haseeno Dhoom 2 Devi Karan Singh Grover Movie News Rakesh Roshan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 10:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Savi witnesses Ayush and Durva cheating in the exam hall
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Exclusive! Bebika Dhurve exposes Abhishek Malhan says "He twists facts in his vlogs for views by putting me down and doesn't show the full story"
MUMBAI: Bebika Dhurve was one of the most controversial contestants of Bigg Boss OTT and since day one, she marked her...
Shocking! Samantha Ruth Prabhu's transformation in vintage video stuns fans; Netizens says ‘Plastic surgery, lips surgery effect’
MUMBAI: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most gifted actresses in the entertainment industry. The diva never slows...
What! Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav ready to give up his trophy amidst negative PR row, says “I am done with all this now”
MUMBAI: Well-known YouTuber Elvish Yadav is overjoyed after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2. He entered the Bigg Boss house as...
Really! Bipasha Basu reacts to nasty trolls who attack her on social media for her excessive weight gain after delivering daughter Devi, “It’s completely fine because…”
MUMBAI: Karan and Bipasha are one of the most loved couples of the Hindi film industry. Karan and Bipasha met on the...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Finally! Vandana comes to know the affair
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Recent Stories
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Shocking! Samantha Ruth Prabhu's transformation in vintage video stuns fans; Netizens says ‘Plastic surgery, lips surgery effect’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Shocking! Samantha Ruth Prabhu's transformation in vintage video stuns fans; Netizens says ‘Plastic surgery, lips surgery effect’
Vivek Oberoi
Shocking! Vivek Oberoi’s business partner Sanjay Saha taken into custody for duping the actor of Rs 1.55 Crores
Prabhas
OMG! When Prabhas’ fan slapped him after taking a selfie, read on to know why
Suniel Shetty
What! When Suniel Shetty spoke about the volatile relationship he has with Akshay Kumar’s secretary, “There was a little bit of tension…”
KUMAR SANU
Must read! Kumar Sanu opens up on the politics that goes on in Bollywood, here's what he said
Garima
Sexy! These pictures of actress Garima Tiwari are too hot to handle