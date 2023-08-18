Really! Check out the first Indian film that showed a kissing scene

MUMBAI: Kissing on screen in films these days is more often a regular thing than not. There are some actors who have no qualms about a kissing scene while there are those who have their reservations. But did you know which was the very first Indian film to show a kissing scene?

Believe it or not it happened in a 1933 movie. Not just that, the kiss was 4 minutes long and two top actors of the time did the scene; Devika Rani and Himanshu Rai.

Interestingly, Devika and Himanshu who were the owners of Bombay Talkies were a married couple and hence did the kissing scene in the film Karma. The duo married in 1929 and the film released in 1933.Many wondered how they managed to do this passionate kissing scene.

Sadly Karma flopped in India but was a hit abroad. The love between Himanshu and Devika too vanished after the film and the latter eloped with actor Najam Ul Haasan in 1935. Himanshu however wanted her back.

