Really! Deepika Padukone didn’t tell her parents that Ranveer Singh is the ‘one’! Read on to know more

Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: Deepika and Ranveer are one of the most loved couples of the film industry. They spread magic wherever they go with their red carpet appearances and their vacation pictures. The couple has a massive fan following who love to view their reels, pictures and posts. Their wedding was like a fairytale and fans can’t still get over it.

Now, in a recent interview Deepika was asked if she had told her parents that Ranveer was the one. To this the Pathaan actress replied, “Ek to maine yeh nahi kaha ki Ranveer Singh is the one. But I think jab maine mere parents ko kaha ki humdono shaadi karna chahte hai, they were obviously very very thrilled, they were happy.”

Meanwhile in another interview, Ranveer opened up about his equation with his mother-in-law Ujjala Padukone. He said, “Unke palle nahi pada khas kar ke meri mother-in-law ko.” However, as they started spending more time together and started spending more time together, they realised that he is a good guy with a pure heart. Concluding his little anecdote, he said, “Now she is one of my favourite people and I am most certainly one of her favourite people.”

Ranveer and Deepika met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2012 film Ram Leela. They tied the knot in 2018 and have also worked together in films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and others. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/02/2023 - 15:14

