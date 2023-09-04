Really! Gauri Khan reveals her parents were against her intercaste marriage so they changed his name to Abhinav so they would think he is Hindu

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are the most well known power couple of Bollywood. From their parties, to events and every appearance makes headlines in no time. Even their kids Suhana, Aryan and AbRam have gained a lot of media attention. Everything the couple does has grabbed a lot of attention from fans and the paparazzi.

Gauri and SRK have been married for 30 years and in a throwback interview of 2008 with a news portal, Gauri spoke about the fact that her parents were not very keen on their intercaste marriage. While was just 21, Khan was 26.

Opening up about the turn of events at the time Gauri said, “We were so young and then to take a decision to get married and to a person who is going to join films, and being from a different religion,” she told Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla on their show First Ladies. Gauri recalled that they changed Shah Rukh’s name to Abhinav so the parents could feel that he was Hindu. “We changed his name to Abhinav so they feel he is a Hindu boy but that was really silly and very childish.”

Gauri spoke about her kids celebrating Hindu as well as Muslim festivals with equal excitement. AbRam wasn't born at the time of this interview. She said, “When it’s Diwali, I lead the pooja and the family follows and on Eid, Shah Rukh leads, and we follow. I think it’s all very beautiful and the kids accept. In fact, my children are more inclined towards whatever Shah Rukh would say. For them Diwali, Eid, all are fantastic.”

In one interview SRK had spoken about his kids discussing religion, saying, “It will also keep my two children completely confused. Sometimes, they ask me what religion they belong to and, like a good Hindi movie hero, I roll my eyes up to the sky and declare philosophically, ‘You are an Indian first and your religion is humanity”, or sing them an old Hindi film ditty, “Tu Hindu banega na Musalmaan banega – insaan ki aulaad hai insaan banega” set to Gangnam Style.

