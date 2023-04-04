WOW! Times when Shah Rukh Khan and his family came together for public events

Shah Rukh Khan is a family man and he has proved that time and again. At many public events, his whole family has come together and posed for the paparazzi.
MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan is a family man and he has proved that time and again. At many public events, his whole family has come together and posed for the paparazzi. Nowadays Shah Rukh Khan is avoiding paps, but in the past there have been many times when he was spotted with his wife Gauri Khan, and kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan.

Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Suhana Khan at NMACC launch

 

While Shah Rukh Khan didn’t walk the red carpet with his family, Gauri, Aryan, and Suhana happily posed for the paparazzi. However, a picture of SRK with his family from the event also went viral on social media.
 
Diwali party

 

A few years ago, Shah Rukh Khan had hosted a Diwali party, and he posed with Gauri, Suhana, and AbRam. Suhana and Gauri also gave him a kiss and it was such an aww moment.

Eid celebration

Many years ago, Shah Rukh Khan had hosted a Diwali party and he had happily posed with Gauri, Suhana, Aryan and his sister.


Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, at Akash Ambani’s engagement

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and Aryan Khan had together posed at Akash Ambani’s engagement a few years ago. Well, they looked like a perfect Royal couple.


We are sure fans of SRK surely love to see him with his family, and the above pictures are simply wonderful. However, now we wonder when SRK will once again start posing for the paparazzi.

