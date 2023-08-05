Really! Ghajini producer Allu Arvind reacts to the Aamir Khan starrer’s sequel being in the offing

Now, the film’s producer Allu Arvind has cleared the air about it. He has completely denied that a sequel is in the making and said that the rumors were totally baseless.
Aamir Khan

MUMBAI :Ghajini took the Tamil film industry by storm when it released in 2005 and later its Hindi version in 2008 enjoyed a similar success and was a blockbuster. The film literally resurrected Aamir Khan’s career. There have been speculations that a sequel to the hit film is in the making, which neither he nor director Murugadoss ever spoke about.

Also Read- Must Read! Aamir Khan’s Ghajini 2, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and more; sequels to be the saving grace for these actors?

Looks like fans will have to wait for a little more time before the film could have a sequel in the near or distant future.

Do you want to see a sequel to Ghajini?

Tell us in the comments below.

On the work front, Aamir was last seen with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which failed to make a mark at the box office.

Also Read-Exclusive! Actor Krishan Bhargav to be seen in Aamir Khan’s production venture Pritam Pyare

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit- Latestly

 

 

Ghajini Aamir Khan Asin Jiah Khan Allu Arvind GHAJINI 2 Laal Singh Chaddha Dhoom3 Sunil Grover Movie News TellyChakkar
Aamir Khan
Really! Ghajini producer Allu Arvind reacts to the Aamir Khan starrer’s sequel being in the offing
Latest Video
