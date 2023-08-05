Really! Ghajini producer Allu Arvind reacts to the Aamir Khan starrer’s sequel being in the offing

MUMBAI :Ghajini took the Tamil film industry by storm when it released in 2005 and later its Hindi version in 2008 enjoyed a similar success and was a blockbuster. The film literally resurrected Aamir Khan’s career. There have been speculations that a sequel to the hit film is in the making, which neither he nor director Murugadoss ever spoke about.

Now, the film’s producer Allu Arvind has cleared the air about it. He has completely denied that a sequel is in the making and said that the rumors were totally baseless.

Looks like fans will have to wait for a little more time before the film could have a sequel in the near or distant future.

On the work front, Aamir was last seen with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which failed to make a mark at the box office.

