Really! Have you heard of SS Rajamouli And Mahesh Babu’s upcoming movie's WHOPPING budget? Sure to blow your mind away

MUMBAI: Mahesh Babu is getting ready for the official debut of Guntur Kaaram, his upcoming film. On January 12, in honour of Sankranthi, the new film will be released in theatres. As a result of Mahesh and Srinivas' long-awaited reunion, the Trivikram Srinivas film is one of the most eagerly awaited ones. Additionally, Mahesh Babu is probably going to devote all of his attention to SS Rajamouli's upcoming film following Guntur Kaaram, which is set to release in a few days. You will also be extremely shocked at the film's budget.

(Also read: Audience perspective! "If not you then it should be SS Rajamouli" netizens react as they hear Prashant Neel may not direct KGF 3

Without a question, SS Rajamouli is a superb storyteller. However, following the success of RRR and the Baahubali series, many are eagerly awaiting the filmmaker's next project. Mahesh Babu will be Rajamouli's next collaborator, and the scale and budget of the upcoming film will leave you gasping for breath. According to a source of a popular news portal, the film's pre-production has already started. SS Rajamouli and his group are now searching for the locations. In April 2024, Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli's upcoming film would go into production.

Mahesh will attend a team-wide workshop that SS Rajamouli has organised, according to the media portal. Three distinct nations throughout the world will be the locations of the filming. Yes, but it's not like that. According to the news portal report, part of the film would be filmed in the dense Amazon forest. A couple other places have been finalised by SS Rajamouli, in addition to the Amazon forest. KL Narayan and a leading Hollywood studio will co-produce the film.

And the approximate value of the same is Rs. 1500 crore! This figure is part of the lifetime collection of some films. Rajamouli reportedly plans to hold a press conference before shooting behind.

Regarding Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas' film Guntur Kaaram, it is their third joint venture following Athadu and Khaleja. To mention a few, the cast of Guntur Kaaram also includes Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Brahmanandam, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj. S Thaman composed the songs and contributed the BGM for the film.

Also read: Splendid! SS Rajamouli, Atlee to Prashanth Neel: Check out South directors who have NO flops on their names

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits- Bollywoodlife