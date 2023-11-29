Really! Kashmiri child artist playing young Ranbir Kapoor in Animal has THIS special connection with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, check it out

The film’s trailer was recently released and it got a thumbs up from fans and upped the excitement level of fans. Now, the 11-year-old Kashmiri child artist Ahmad Ibn Umar who essays the role of a young Ranbir Kapoor also played a young Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 11/29/2023 - 18:36
movie_image: 
Ranbir KApoor

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal will soon be in theatres and fans cannot wait for it. The film stars Ranbir KApoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead. The film is helmed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.     

Also Read-Wow! Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal gets 'A' certification

Ahmad hails from Zaldagar neighbourhood in Downtown Srinagar. He made his acting debut in the 2019 film Notebook where he was just 6 years old. Apart from being part of many commercials, he was also seen in the music video titled Bas Ek Tera Main Hoke. 

Also Read-Must Read! Ranbir Kapoor on his father Rishi Kapoor’s passing, “I don’t think I have still understood the loss”

Animal will hit the big screens on 1st December 2023.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-FreePressJournal 

