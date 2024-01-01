Really! Katrina Kaif’s response when Deepika Padukone wanted to look at her passport captivated everyone's attention; Says ‘There is nothing in…’

MUMBAI: An earlier relationship between Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif involved their common ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. For those who don't know, Ranbir quickly moved on with Katrina Kaif after splitting up with Deepika. The two women got into a fight as a result, and they didn't really talk to each other again. However, there was a time when Deepika took a jibe at Katrina by asking for her passport.

Deepika Padukone made waves for her actions during a previous season of Koffee With Karan when it was reported that she attempted to age-shame Katrina Kaif. During the show, Deepika was asked by host Karan Johar what message she would like to give to Katrina Kaif, who was dating her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor at the time. In response, Deepika said that she would like to see Katrina's passport.

Many people took offense at Deepika's comment, believing the actress to be jealous of Katrina, who is her contemporary, and demanded to know where Katrina had traveled with Ranbir Kapoor. However when it came to Katrina, the diva's answer was unmissable. She said, “There is nothing in my passport, everybody can see it.”

Ranbir jetted off to Ibiza with his then-girlfriend Katrina Kaif shortly after splitting from Deepika. Even though there was little public discussion about their trip, a few leaked photos of it have appeared online.

However, when the actress Deepika Padukone was questioned about her response to those images, she wisely pointed out, “Katrina looked really beautiful in those pictures and Ibiza was also beautiful. You should go to visit the place. I was in Ibiza, so what should I enjoy in those pics? I will enjoy in Ibiza, right?"

Deepika Padukone had previously discussed her kind of equation with Katrina Kaif in an interview. She remarked that despite the lengthy past that has gone between them, she still harbours an ounce of respect for Katrina. Deepika had revealed how the latter arrived at her wedding.

She said, “A lot of water has flown under the bridge. For me, just the fact that she came and was very present was gracious. I've always been fond of her. You know, just the way that she's been over the years, and with her work and I have a lot of respect for that. I made my peace with her.”

