Stunning! Deepika Padukone feels no accent change needed to conquer the West embraces her roots; Says ‘I don’t feel I need to…’

Deepika acknowledged in an interview, her progress has been slower than she had anticipated, but she wants to make her own schedule. With the film xXx: Return of Xander Cage, in which she co-starred with Vin Diesel, Deepika made her Hollywood debut.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 01:15
movie_image: 
Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI:  Actress Deepika Padukone, who most recently made an appearance in the big-budget movie Jawan in an extended cameo, stated in an interview that she has global goals beyond acting. Deepika also stated that she wouldn't want to give up her own culture and identity in an effort to gain access to the Western market.

Deepika acknowledged in an interview, her progress has been slower than she had anticipated, but she wants to make her own schedule. With the film xXx: Return of Xander Cage, in which she co-starred with Vin Diesel, Deepika made her Hollywood debut. Despite the negative reviews, the film was a financial success. A sequel hasn't been successful in its attempts to take off.

Also read: Throwback! Deepika Padukone slammed a publication for 'using the power of influence to proliferate recessive thought', read more

She said, “I have global ambitions, but much of it is being beyond a movie star. There is a lot I want to do globally as an individual. I find it fascinating and strange at the same time to think that we were almost apologetic about who we are and where we came from. We have always overcompensated because of this. I don’t feel I need to move to another country or speak the way they speak in order to be accepted. Has the journey taken longer? Yes. But I sleep better knowing I am in my culture and I did it on my own terms.”

'Cross-cultural romantic comedy' was Deepika's second Hollywood project, which she also planned to produce, she revealed in 2021. Since then, there haven't been any project updates. A replica of the popular Hollywood movie The Intern, which originally starred Rishi Kapoor and Deepika, was also set to be released. Amitabh Bachchan was brought in, nevertheless, after he passed away in 2020. Last year, there were rumors that Deepika had left the movie.

In a lengthy flashback scene in the movie Jawan, Deepika portrays the mother of Shah Rukh Khan's character Azad and the wife of Vikram Rathore. She stated that she worked on the movie for free since she adored Shah Rukh at the film's triumph gathering on Friday. Both Pathaan earlier this year and Deepika's debut film Om Shanti Om had Shah Rukh as a co-star.

Also read: OMG! Deepika Padukone reveals a weird habit of hers, which only two of her closest know about

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Indian Express 

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Anisha Padukone Project K Pathaan Fighter JAWAN Bollywood OTT news Digital News Shah Rukh Khan Sanya Malhotra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 01:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Aviee Sharma: When I don't have work, I focus on improving my acting skills, try to refine myself and continue to learn and grow
MUMBAI: Aviee Sharma enjoys being an actor and is happy to be part of Prateek Sharma’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan....
Nima Denzongpa actor Surabhi Das: I really feel there should be an age restriction for social media platforms
MUMBAI: Youth of India is going through a big transition phase where technology, social media and opportunities are all...
Woah! Aaliyah Kashyap talks about her weight and being called fat, which made her cry
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to Shane Gregoire in an intimate bash in August...
Wow! Vijay Varma considers Tamannah Bhatia as his 'Jaane Jaan', read more
MUMBAI: Vijay Varma may have played negative roles on screen but he’s quite a ‘darling’ in real life. The actor is...
Great! Imran Khan opens up about his 'Anxiety' during the Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola shoot; Says ‘didn't really hear’
MUMBAI :  Imran Khan is one of the best actors we've ever had in the Bollywood industry. He only spent a brief time in...
Shocking! Karan Johar shed’s light on Ranveer Singh being two people; says ‘I am surprised….’
MUMBAI :  In a recent interview, filmmaker Karan Johar discussed working with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on his most...
Recent Stories
Aaliyah
Woah! Aaliyah Kashyap talks about her weight and being called fat, which made her cry
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aaliyah
Woah! Aaliyah Kashyap talks about her weight and being called fat, which made her cry
Vijay
Wow! Vijay Varma considers Tamannah Bhatia as his 'Jaane Jaan', read more
Karan Johar
Shocking! Karan Johar shed’s light on Ranveer Singh being two people; says ‘I am surprised….’
Anurag
Impressive! Anurag Kashyap reveals Vicky Kaushal ‘Hasn’t changed’; He would dance to entertain everyone on the set, ‘People now pay him to dance’
Imran
Amazing! Imran Khan Recalls Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Dobaara filming; Praises co-star Akshay Kumar ‘strongest human being’
Vicky Kaushal
AWE! Vicky Kaushal makes sweet revelations about Katrina Kaif started loving 'White butter and paranthas' and his new understanding of 'Pancakes'