Stunning! Deepika Padukone feels no accent change needed to conquer the West embraces her roots; Says ‘I don’t feel I need to…’

MUMBAI: Actress Deepika Padukone, who most recently made an appearance in the big-budget movie Jawan in an extended cameo, stated in an interview that she has global goals beyond acting. Deepika also stated that she wouldn't want to give up her own culture and identity in an effort to gain access to the Western market.

Deepika acknowledged in an interview, her progress has been slower than she had anticipated, but she wants to make her own schedule. With the film xXx: Return of Xander Cage, in which she co-starred with Vin Diesel, Deepika made her Hollywood debut. Despite the negative reviews, the film was a financial success. A sequel hasn't been successful in its attempts to take off.

Also read: Throwback! Deepika Padukone slammed a publication for 'using the power of influence to proliferate recessive thought', read more

She said, “I have global ambitions, but much of it is being beyond a movie star. There is a lot I want to do globally as an individual. I find it fascinating and strange at the same time to think that we were almost apologetic about who we are and where we came from. We have always overcompensated because of this. I don’t feel I need to move to another country or speak the way they speak in order to be accepted. Has the journey taken longer? Yes. But I sleep better knowing I am in my culture and I did it on my own terms.”

'Cross-cultural romantic comedy' was Deepika's second Hollywood project, which she also planned to produce, she revealed in 2021. Since then, there haven't been any project updates. A replica of the popular Hollywood movie The Intern, which originally starred Rishi Kapoor and Deepika, was also set to be released. Amitabh Bachchan was brought in, nevertheless, after he passed away in 2020. Last year, there were rumors that Deepika had left the movie.

In a lengthy flashback scene in the movie Jawan, Deepika portrays the mother of Shah Rukh Khan's character Azad and the wife of Vikram Rathore. She stated that she worked on the movie for free since she adored Shah Rukh at the film's triumph gathering on Friday. Both Pathaan earlier this year and Deepika's debut film Om Shanti Om had Shah Rukh as a co-star.

Also read: OMG! Deepika Padukone reveals a weird habit of hers, which only two of her closest know about

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Indian Express