Really! Katrina Kaif wants to play this role in her next movie, and it has something to do with Brahmastra

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has been on cloud nine ever since she got married to her sweetheart Vicky Kaushal. While the love birds have been enjoying marital bliss, the gorgeous beauty is also awaiting the release of her upcoming film Phone Bhoot.

Katrina is known to be gracious to her fans and always keeps them engaged with her interesting social media posts. Recently she took part in the ‘ask me anything’ on her Instagram account where she obliged to her fans’ questions.

When one of her fans asked her about her dream role, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress said that she would love to play a superhero in a film. Well, who wouldn't want to have super powers and be indestructible right?

That answer very much brought to attention the recently released film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, that had a larger than life canvas and was visually amazing. The lead actor Ranbir Kapoor was also like a superhero with superpowers. His character has been praised a lot by fans.

Post the success of Brahmastra, many actors have shown their interest in being a part of films of such magnitude and extravagance. Katrina will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. She also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

Credit- bollywoodlife