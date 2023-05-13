Really! Netizens compare hairstyles of Mahima Chaudhary’s daughter Ariana and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya, say “Aradhya ki bdi behen”

MUMBAI :Mahima Chaudhary made a smashing debut in Subhash Ghai’s Hindi film Pardes and appeared in various successful films post that. The actress was unfortunately diagnosed with cancer and her film career took a backseat. Now, her daughter Ariana has been getting a lot of attention. The young girl is as pretty as her mom seems to grab attention wherever she goes.

Now, just like Mahima and Ariana, Aishwarya and Aradhya have been grabbing everyone’s attention. Netizens are comparing Aaradhya and Ariana’s hair cut which is similar. At a recent event, Mahima and her daughter were seen together and netizens couldn’t help but notice how pretty Ariana is and they also noticed something else.

Ariana’s haircut is similar to Aaradhya Bachchan’s. Netizens started comparing the two. One wrote, “Beautiful than Aradhya”, another one wrote, “Bas hairstyle aradhya ka copy kiya h isne but lag ussey bhi zyada better rahi hai.”, One commented, “Aradhya ki bdi behen”

There were fans who also appreciated Ariana and her mom. One wrote, “one of my favourite actress in childhood”, another commented, “Beautiful and so sober!! ❤️ unlike Nyasa”, one wrote, “How pretty her daughter is”

Mahima tied the knot with Bobby Mukherji in 2006 and got divorced in 2013. Together they had one daughter named Ariana. She was last seen in the 2016 film Dark Chocolate.

