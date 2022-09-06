Sad! Anupam Kher reveals actress Mahima Chaudhry battles with breast cancer, see Insta post

MUMBAI: Actor Anupam Kher shared a video of himself with actor Mahima Chaudhry on Instagram. Sharing the video, he wrote that Mahima is suffering from breast cancer. Calling Mahima a ‘hero’, Anupam said that she wanted him to disclose the news to her fans.

Posting the clip featuring Mahima, Anupam wrote, “Story of @mahimachaudhry1‘s courage and Cancer: I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has #BreastCancer. “You are my HERO!” Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!! #Cancer #Courage #Hope #Prayersss."

In the video, Mahima says that Anupam called her to do his film when she was getting treated in the hospital. She said that she has been receiving calls to do web shows and films but she couldn't say yes because she had no hair. She later got emotional and said that she asked Anupam if she can do his film with a wig.

Mahima tied the knot with Bobby Mukherji in 2006 and got divorced in 2013. Together they had one daughter named Ariana. She was last seen in the 2016 film Dark Chocolate. The film was an adaption of the real-life murder of Sheena Bora, daughter of media barons Indrani Mukherjea and Peter Mukherjea.

