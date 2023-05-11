Really! Not Kajol, but this top actress was all set to tie the knot with Ajay Devgn, find out who

MUMBAI :Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been married for nearly 20 years now and their love story is well known to almost all. They met on sets of the film Hulchul and the rest as they say is history. But before Kajol made an entry into Ajay’s life, there was another actress who romanced the Phool Aur Kaante.

Ajay Devgn and Karisma Kapoor got close during the shooting of the film Jigar. Ajay was reportedly dating Raveena Tandon before that. Karisma and Ajay worked together in films like Suhaag, Dhanwaan, and Sargam. During this time they spent a lot of time together.

Ajay met Kajol while filming Hulchul in 1995, and he got attracted to her bubbly and vibrant nature. The two hit it off and became friends discussing their problems in life. Kajol was reportedly dating her friend Kartik Mehta at the time. Reportedly once when Ajay was with Kajol on set, Karisma called up and was furious to hear another woman’s voice in the background.

Kajol and Ajay soon fell in love and they decided to tie the knot. Ajay and Kajol got married in 1999 and have two lovely kids; Nysa and Yug.

Credit-DNA

