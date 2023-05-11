Really! Not Kajol, but this top actress was all set to tie the knot with Ajay Devgn, find out who

Ajay Devgn and Karisma Kapoor got close during the shooting of the film Jigar. Ajay was reportedly dating Raveena Tandon before that. Karisma and Ajay worked together in films like Suhaag, Dhanwaan, and Sargam. During this time they spent a lot of time together.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 11/05/2023 - 23:00
movie_image: 
Ajay Devgn

MUMBAI :Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been married for nearly 20 years now and their love story is well known to almost all. They met on sets of the film Hulchul and the rest as they say is history. But before Kajol made an entry into Ajay’s life, there was another actress who romanced the Phool Aur Kaante. 

Also Read-Exciting! From Singham Again to Raid 2: Ajay Devgn all set to dominate the film industry with his upcoming franchises

Ajay Devgn and Karisma Kapoor got close during the shooting of the film Jigar. Ajay was reportedly dating Raveena Tandon before that. Karisma and Ajay worked together in films like Suhaag, Dhanwaan, and Sargam. During this time they spent a lot of time together.  

Ajay met Kajol while filming Hulchul in 1995, and he got attracted to her bubbly and vibrant nature. The two hit it off and became friends discussing their problems in life. Kajol was reportedly dating her friend Kartik Mehta at the time. Reportedly once when Ajay was with Kajol on set, Karisma called up and was furious to hear another woman’s voice in the background.

Kajol and Ajay soon fell in love and they decided to tie the knot. Ajay and Kajol got married in 1999 and have two lovely kids; Nysa and Yug.

Also Read-Hilarious! Ajay Devgn reveals who takes important decisions at home

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-DNA
 

Ajay Devgn Karisma Kapoor Kareena Kapoor Kajol Nysa Devgn Yug Jigar Raveena Tandon Suhaag Sargam Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 11/05/2023 - 23:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Shefali Shah breaks silence on 'The Kerala Story' criticism; Says ‘And I would have played it even if it was a Hindu woman…’
MUMBAI : Shefali Shah responded to the controversy surrounding her husband Vipul Shah's production, The Kerala Story....
Really! Not Kajol, but this top actress was all set to tie the knot with Ajay Devgn, find out who
MUMBAI :Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been married for nearly 20 years now and their love story is well known to almost all...
Must read! From Ananya Panday to Siddhant Chaturvedi: These star kids making headlines for their rumoured relationships
MUMBAI: Fans are always curious about every aspect of their idols' lives, from their upcoming movies to their wealth....
What! Sunny Deol opens up on what he dislikes about Shah Rukh Khan; Says ‘What I don’t like about him is…’
MUMBAI: After Yash Chopra's 1993 masterpiece Darr, Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan split out. Deol has since talked about...
Woah! Power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s joint net-worth is going to blow your mind, take a look
MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been making headlines forever. Be it their wedding diaries, their PDA,...
What! Amit Sadh reveals his experience working as a watchman in 'Delhi's most expensive neighbourhood'
MUMBAI: Actor Amit Sadh looked back at his humble origins, but confessed that he doesn’t like talking about his past...
Recent Stories
Shefali Shah
Shocking! Shefali Shah breaks silence on 'The Kerala Story' criticism; Says ‘And I would have played it even if it was a Hindu woman…’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shefali Shah
Shocking! Shefali Shah breaks silence on 'The Kerala Story' criticism; Says ‘And I would have played it even if it was a Hindu woman…’
Ananya Panday to Siddhant Chaturvedi
Must read! From Ananya Panday to Siddhant Chaturvedi: These star kids making headlines for their rumoured relationships
Sunny Deol
What! Sunny Deol opens up on what he dislikes about Shah Rukh Khan; Says ‘What I don’t like about him is…’
Deepika
Woah! Power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s joint net-worth is going to blow your mind, take a look
Amit
What! Amit Sadh reveals his experience working as a watchman in 'Delhi's most expensive neighbourhood'
Shiv
Exclusive! Shastry Viruddh Shastry actor Shiv Panditt presses on the importance of communication within the family and gives advice to the new fathers, read to know more