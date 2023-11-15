Really! Not Katrina Kaif but THIS gorgeous actress was Yash Raj Films’ first choice to play the role of Aaliyah in Dhoom 3, find out who

Well you will be surprised to know that Katrina was not the original choice for the role but another actress was.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/15/2023 - 22:00
movie_image: 
Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI: Who can forget the song Kamli from YRF’s Dhoom 3, where Katrina Kaif had some sizzling dance moves and showed some incredible flexibility. Well you will be surprised to know that Katrina was not the original choice for the role but another actress was. 

Also Read- Unbelievable! Did you know before Deepika Padukone, THIS actor, also a Padukone, was a superstar who died at a young age

As per reports, Katrina’s rival Deepika Padukone was offered the role of Aaliyah initially by Yash Raj. This is because Ayan Mukerji was starting his film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Deepika was offered the lead which she chose over Dhoom 3.

Katrina once said in an interview, “I had to do intense physical preparations For ‘Dhoom 3’ and ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’, and with pilates I got it right. Pilates is a gentle way of training. There are no shortcuts to becoming fit. One has to stay fit and healthy.”

Dhoom 3 also stars Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra and was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The film was a blockbuster and collected Rs 558.00 crore worldwide at the box office. 

Katrina’s latest release Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan has been getting positive reviews so far. Deepika was last seen in Jawan and will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas.

Also Read- Shocking! Katrina Kaif once lost her calm, Slammed Paparazzi who rudely said ‘Bulaya kyon?’; Here’s all the details!

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-DNA

Katrina Kaif Dhoom 3 Aamir Khan YRF Abhishek Bachchan Uday Chopra Movie News Vijay Krishna Acharya Deepika Padukone TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/15/2023 - 22:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Amit Sadh reveals how co-star Salman Khan used to make sure he eats well on the sets of Sultan, read more
MUMBAI: Amit Sadh, who was last seen in the second season of Duranga, shared insights about his experiences working...
Hilarious! Vicky Kaushal reacts when asked about his favourite actress besides wife Katrina Kaif
MUMBAI : It’s a proven fact that Vicky Kaushal is a doting husband. And the actor showed his loyal side once again...
Woah! Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals that she married Saif Ali Khan to have kids, read more
MUMBAI : Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been married for over a decade now. But before marrying, the couple...
Aww! A look at Tiger 3 actor Emraan Hashmi’s sweet love story with Parveen Shahani
MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi is one actor who is known for his charm and sensual scenes in films. He has grabbed a lot of fame...
Wow! Guess the most viewed OTT series in India? It's not Mirzapur or Secred Games
MUMBAI: Ever since OTT content was popularised in India in the mid-2010s, a number of platforms have come up with...
What! Neerja Punia reveals how she was stopped from entering a dhaba since she is a transgender
MUMBAI : Neerja Punia, a transgender woman and activist, who was the first transwoman contestant ever on a show (...
Recent Stories
Amit
Wow! Amit Sadh reveals how co-star Salman Khan used to make sure he eats well on the sets of Sultan, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Amit
Wow! Amit Sadh reveals how co-star Salman Khan used to make sure he eats well on the sets of Sultan, read more
VICKY KAUSHAL
Hilarious! Vicky Kaushal reacts when asked about his favourite actress besides wife Katrina Kaif
KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN
Woah! Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals that she married Saif Ali Khan to have kids, read more
Emraan Hashmi
Aww! A look at Tiger 3 actor Emraan Hashmi’s sweet love story with Parveen Shahani
Vaibhavi Merchant
Really! Vaibhavi Merchant opens up about choreographing Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Tiger Vs Pathaan, says, “I just want to be a fly on the wall…”
Juhi
Throwback! When Juhi Chawla claimed to be responsible for Karisma Kapoor's stardom