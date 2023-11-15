Really! Not Katrina Kaif but THIS gorgeous actress was Yash Raj Films’ first choice to play the role of Aaliyah in Dhoom 3, find out who

MUMBAI: Who can forget the song Kamli from YRF’s Dhoom 3, where Katrina Kaif had some sizzling dance moves and showed some incredible flexibility. Well you will be surprised to know that Katrina was not the original choice for the role but another actress was.

As per reports, Katrina’s rival Deepika Padukone was offered the role of Aaliyah initially by Yash Raj. This is because Ayan Mukerji was starting his film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Deepika was offered the lead which she chose over Dhoom 3.

Katrina once said in an interview, “I had to do intense physical preparations For ‘Dhoom 3’ and ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’, and with pilates I got it right. Pilates is a gentle way of training. There are no shortcuts to becoming fit. One has to stay fit and healthy.”

Dhoom 3 also stars Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra and was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The film was a blockbuster and collected Rs 558.00 crore worldwide at the box office.

Katrina’s latest release Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan has been getting positive reviews so far. Deepika was last seen in Jawan and will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas.

