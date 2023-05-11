Really! Not Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, but these two real-life siblings were the original choice for Karan Arjun, find out who

MUMBAI :Karan Arjun was one of the biggest hits of the 90’s. It had a fantastic star cast of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, Amrish Puri, Rakhee, among many others. It is a reincarnation story of two brothers who are killed but come back to avenge their father’s death.

Did you know that Salman and Shah Rukh were not the original choice for the film? Director Rakesh Roshan had considered multiple other actors to play the role of Karan and Arjun. As per reports, the sibling pair of Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol were also offered to play the roles in the blockbuster film. 

Initially the film was titled Kaynaat and Roshan wanted to make his film with real-life brothers. Sunny even read the script and loved it but on knowing that his brother Bobby would be the second lead, the Gadar 2 actor decided to back out as he thought that Bobby who had not even made his debut would be sidelined.

Interestingly, Sunny and Bobby’s real names are Ajay and Vijay, which were the names of the characters in the film as well after their rebirth. Karan Arjun also starred Johnny Lever, Ranjeet, Aasif Sheikh, Ashok Saraf, Jack Gaud, and Arjun Firoz Khan in key roles.

credit-DNA 

