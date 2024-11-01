Really! Nupur Shikhare was Urvashi Rautela’s trainer for Miss Universe, he was then appointed by Sushmita Sen

Yes! You read that right. Nupur, who recently tied the knot with Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan was the fitness coach for the Miss Universe contestants which included Urvashi Rautela.
MUMBAI: Beauty pageants are no cake walks, as one requires to have immense discipline and fitness to look the way they do. One name that is well known in the world of beauty, fitness and glamor is Urvashi Rautela. And you’d be surprised to know that during her 2012 Miss UNiverse days, she was trained by Nupur Shikhare.

Also Read-Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aww! Aamir Khan gets a mehendi design on his hand at daughter’s wedding festivities

Sushmita Sen then appointed Nupur for training the Miss India contestants to prep them for the grueling miss Universe pageant.

Urvashi revealed that Nupur is very strict when it comes to following discipline in fitness. He included running sessions as well as Capoeira, which isa Brazilian martial art form that combines elements of dance, acrobatics, and music. 

Also Read- Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Emotional! Aamir Khan gets teary eyed as the bride kisses her groom at their white wedding, check out the videos and pictures

What are your thoughts on Uravasi’s revelation? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit-Spotboye 

