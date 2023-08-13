Really! Preity Zinta reveals Koi MIl Gaya’s title track calms her kids Gia and Jai Goodeneough; opens up about irritating Hrithik Roshan on the sets of the film

Lead actress Preity has now revealed some interesting tidbits about her life and her film Koi Mil Gaya.
Preity Zinta

MUMBAI: Koi…Mil Gaya was one of the finest films of our generation when it was released in 2003. The concept, the storyline, the performances have all been etched in the memories of audiences. Hrithik’s character was loved and his talent was applauded. The film also starred Priety Zinta and Rekha who lit up the screens with their acting.

Lead actress Preity has now revealed some interesting tidbits about her life and her film Koi Mil Gaya. she told a news portal, “The title track, Koi Mil Gaya is something I play when my kids don't go to sleep, it helps calm them down”Zinta further added, “I remember the first day of shoot, I was irritated that Hrithik was late and suddenly someone tapped on my shoulder, I turned to see and it was Hrithik in Rohit's look. He was completely unrecognisable and I was surprised to see him. It only then struck me that Hrithik was on set all along, it was just that I did not recognise him.”

Koi Mil Gaya has now been released across the country in selected cinemas.

