Really! Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a secret Instagram account only for daughter Malti, read on to know more

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra is a powerhouse of talent. She has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. The actress not only married a well-known international celebrity but has now entered the new phase of her life. The actress and her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl in January this year. The child was born via surrogacy.

Also Read-What! Priyanka Chopra falls hard on her butt at ‘Love Again’ premier, thanks Hollywood paps for not capturing the embarrassing moment

Priyanka loves to share cutesy pictures of her adorable daughter Malti every now and then and fans gush over these images. As per reports, Priyanka has a secret account dedicated especially to her daughter Malti Marie. The account called ‘MaltiMarie’ was created in March 2022 and Nick and Priyanka both follow it.

This account, which is private, has only 3 posts so far with 14 followers and it follows 13 people. The DP of the account is of a younger Malti posing next to two baby goats, which is the same picture Nick recently shared on his Instagram account indicating that the account is active. Nick and Priyanka have also created individual accounts for their dogs Diana, Gino and Panda, when they had adopted them.

There are various pictures of Malti that Nick as well as Priyanka continue to share despite having a secret account.

What are your thoughts on Malti’s secret IG account? Tell us in the comments below.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in the new season of Citadel and in Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Also Read-WHAT! Is Priyanka Chopra heading towards South; to star opposite Jr NTR? Here’s how netizens have reacted to the reports

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodShaadis