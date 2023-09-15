Really! Raima Sen reacts to The Vaccine War being labeled a propaganda film, “Its the perception of people”

MUMBAI: The Vaccine War has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making. The movie, which is directed by the Kashmir File fame director Vivek Agnihotri has been grabbing the attention of the fans because the title itself promised to have some reality based stories. The movie which has some amazing bunch of talented people like Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, Girija Oak, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Sapthami Gowda and Mohan Kapur is produced by Pallavi Joshi.

Raima Sen will be seen in the film as a journalist. Speaking of her role, the actress said, “She is a journalist who has done her own research. She believes in facts that she has. It’s others’ perception that she may look like a villain, I did play a negative part in Mai, but that was very different. Given that I have a ‘good girl’ image, it’s very interesting to play these parts. It challenges you as an actor. Also, when audiences hate the villain, you know you have done a great job.”

When asked if her role is inspired by a real life journalist, Sen added, “I am sure it is but only Vivek knows about it. However, I must add that if not a person, it definitely represents the section of people who felt this way. Vivek has done a lot of groundwork and he definitely has a reference point for all the characters.”

On The Vaccine War being called a jingoistic and propaganda film, Raima said, “As an actor, it really doesn’t matter to me. What is important is how my character is shaped. Whether it will get me anything and would lead to something? Of course, there are times when you do a film for a friend. But at this point in my career, I will do work that’s beneficial to me. I pick work selfishly. Honestly, it’s the perception of people, whether they call it jingoistic or propaganda or troll it, I really don’t care.”

The vaccine War is all set to hit cinema halls on 28th September 2023.

