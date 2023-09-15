Really! Raima Sen reacts to The Vaccine War being labeled a propaganda film, “Its the perception of people”

The movie which has some amazing bunch of talented people like Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, Girija Oak, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Sapthami Gowda and Mohan Kapur is produced by Pallavi Joshi.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/24/2023 - 16:30
movie_image: 
Raima

MUMBAI: The Vaccine War has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making. The movie, which is directed by the Kashmir File fame director Vivek Agnihotri has been grabbing the attention of the fans because the title itself promised to have some reality based stories. The movie which has some amazing bunch of talented people like Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, Girija Oak, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Sapthami Gowda and Mohan Kapur is produced by Pallavi Joshi.

Also Read-Must read! Vivek Agnihotri expresses his worry about the collection of The Vaccine War getting affected due to Jawan

Raima Sen will be seen in the film as a journalist. Speaking of her role, the actress said, “She is a journalist who has done her own research. She believes in facts that she has. It’s others’ perception that she may look like a villain, I did play a negative part in Mai, but that was very different. Given that I have a ‘good girl’ image, it’s very interesting to play these parts. It challenges you as an actor. Also, when audiences hate the villain, you know you have done a great job.”

When asked if her role is inspired by a real life journalist, Sen added, “I am sure it is but only Vivek knows about it. However, I must add that if not a person, it definitely represents the section of people who felt this way. Vivek has done a lot of groundwork and he definitely has a reference point for all the characters.”

Also Read-The Vaccine War trailer out! A perfect tribute to the Indian doctors who fought against all odds

On The Vaccine War being called a jingoistic and propaganda film, Raima said, “As an actor, it really doesn’t matter to me. What is important is how my character is shaped. Whether it will get me anything and would lead to something? Of course, there are times when you do a film for a friend. But at this point in my career, I will do work that’s beneficial to me. I pick work selfishly. Honestly, it’s the perception of people, whether they call it jingoistic or propaganda or troll it, I really don’t care.”

The vaccine War is all set to hit cinema halls on 28th September 2023.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-IndianExpress

Nana Patekar Girija Oak Raima Sen Anupam Kher Pallavi Joshi Paritosh Sand Vivek Agnihotri Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/24/2023 - 16:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Take a look at Kriti Sanon's drastic transformation for her upcoming film Ganapath
MUMBAI: Bollywood star Kriti Sanon, who is currently basking in the glory of her big win at the National Film Awards...
OMG! Salman Khan says Rs 1000 Crore should be a new benchmark for films; Says ‘For the Punjabi industry, Hindi….’
MUMBAI: Tiger 3 is a forthcoming spy thriller that Salman Khan is looking forward to releasing in theaters. Gippy...
What! Nayanthara’s old clip goes viral amidst rumors of her being upset with Atlee giving Deepika more importance in Jawan, says “No one has the right to ask…”
MUMBAI:  Nayanthara, popularly called the Lady Superstar in the south, has been busy with quite a long list of things...
Breaking! Actor Sharad Malhotra to become father?
MUMBAI: Actor Sharad Malhotra has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning the hearts of them over the time...
Must Read! Vicky Kaushal heaps praises for his The Great Indian Family cast, says, “We all fed off each other’s energies”
MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal is a well known actor in Bollywood. His films like Masaan, Raazi, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, etc...
Wow! Legendry actress Zeenat Aman to pay tribute to 'Don' in One-Night-Only Live Event; Titled as Zeenat Aman Rewind To Don at the grand Regal Cinema
MUMBAI: Don, the acclaimed action thriller film directed by Chandra Barot and starring the renowned leading lady of the...
Recent Stories
KRITI SANON
Wow! Take a look at Kriti Sanon's drastic transformation for her upcoming film Ganapath
Latest Video
Related Stories
KRITI SANON
Wow! Take a look at Kriti Sanon's drastic transformation for her upcoming film Ganapath
salman_khan
OMG! Salman Khan says Rs 1000 Crore should be a new benchmark for films; Says ‘For the Punjabi industry, Hindi….’
Nayanthara
What! Nayanthara’s old clip goes viral amidst rumors of her being upset with Atlee giving Deepika more importance in Jawan, says “No one has the right to ask…”
Vicky
Must Read! Vicky Kaushal heaps praises for his The Great Indian Family cast, says, “We all fed off each other’s energies”
Zeenat
Wow! Legendry actress Zeenat Aman to pay tribute to 'Don' in One-Night-Only Live Event; Titled as Zeenat Aman Rewind To Don at the grand Regal Cinema
Amitabh
Amazing! Amitabh Bachchan opens up about terrifying injury during 'Coolie' shoot, thanks fans for unwavering support; Says ‘I Can Never Repay’