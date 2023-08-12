Really! Is Ranveer Singh set to portray Dev in Brahmastra 2 alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt?

MUMBAI: According to a source who spoke with a popular news portal, Ranveer Singh has accepted the role of Dev in Brahmastra. Brahmastra Part 1 starring Alia Bhat and Ranbir Kapoor Shiva introduced the Indian audience to a new realm known as the "Astraverse." With main performances by Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy as well, the movie had an incredible opening weekend and went on to become the highest-grossing movie of 2022. Shah Rukh Khan made a brief appearance in the film as well. While other aspects were being spoken about, everyone was interested in learning who would play Shiva's father, Dev, in the film.

Following the film's release, people tossed out names, ranging from Hrithik Roshan to Kannada actor Yash and even Ranveer Singh. One of the fan ideas is true, a source revealed to a popular news portal a little over a year after Brahmastra's premiere. The director of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Wake Up Sid has finally decided on Ranveer to play Dev in the Brahmastra sequel.

A source said, “Ranveer has been finalised to play the role of Dev. He has signed the dotted line. The scripting for the second part is still in progress and the film is expected to roll in 2025. Currently, Ayan is busy with War 2 and Ranveer will also begin shooting for Baiju Bawra this year. So, when Brahmastra 2 will go on floors is still unclear.”

The source further added, “If all goes well, Ranveer will kick-start Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra mid-2024. While it was decided that the shoot of Brahmastra 2 will begin in early 2025, it is now being said that Don 3 will go on floors at around the same time. In all likelihood, Ranveer will shoot for Don 3 first and then Brahmastra 2.”

Deepika Padukone's role in the first portion as Shiva's mother Amrita has already been made public. Interestingly, this will be the first time that Ranbir-Alia and Ranveer-Deepika, two Bollywood off-screen couples, collaborate on a movie. No formal statement has been released as of yet.

