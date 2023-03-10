Splendid! Fan-made Brahmastra 2 poster featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor as Amrita and Dev sparks excitement

Fans are ecstatic to see Deepika Padukone in her role in Brahmastra 2, especially after getting a glimpse of her in Brahmastra Part One as Amrita, who plays the mother of young Ranbir Kapoor in the movie. Fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of Deepika in the movie while it wasn't included in the theatrical release of Brahmastra until it was distributed on streaming services.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 17:06
movie_image: 
Deepika

MUMBAI: Fans have been anticipating Brahmastra: Dev Part Two ever since Amrita and Dev's love story concluded Brahmastra: Shiva Part One, and now this fan-made poster with Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor masquerading as Amrita and Dev has caused a tremendous sensation online.

Fans are ecstatic to see Deepika Padukone in her role in Brahmastra 2, especially after getting a glimpse of her in Brahmastra Part One as Amrita, who plays the mother of young Ranbir Kapoor in the movie. Fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of Deepika in the movie while it wasn't included in the theatrical release of Brahmastra until it was distributed on streaming services.

Also read: Brahmastra-Part 2: Wow! Ayan Kukerji unveils the ‘Early Concept Art Work’ of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer’s sequel

After seeing this fan-made poster, there was a lot of discussion on whether Ranbir Kapoor would portray Dev in Brahmastra 2 despite rumours that Ranveer Singh would. The internet community, however, is adamant that Ranbir Kapoor is the ideal choice to play Dev because of their explosive on-screen chemistry and their eagerness to see Amrita and Dev's enduring love story.

One of the user commented, "At least dp and Ranbir chemistry will be great after watching Alia and Ranbir". Another one said, "I want Ranbir as well to be Dev, its more convincing".


 
Production on Brahmastra 2 has started in earnest, and director Ayan Mukerji has even given us a sneak peek into the Astraverse, where we can see the battle scene between Dev and Amrita from Brahmastra. Since Brahmastra was an epic film, anticipation for Part 2 is understandable. According to director Ayan Mukerji's pledge, Brahmastra 2 will be released in December 2026. Although the wait is really long, it is unquestionably worthwhile.

Also read:Trending! From Ayan Mukerji to direct War 2 to Brahmastra 2 release date revealed, here are some of the trending news from the entertainment world

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit- bollywoodlife 
 

Brahmastra Part 2 Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Ayan Mukerji Animal Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Khaani Mouni Roy Amitabh Bachchan Movie News Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 17:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Unbelievable! Director Anil Sharma and Sunny Deol to Reunite for an Anti-Pakistan Film After Gadar 2?
MUMBAI : The success of Gadar 2 altered many aspects of Sunny Deol's life, as well as that of director Anil Sharma,...
Wow! Anushka Sharma's fans notice baby bump amidst second pregnancy rumours in a recent advertisement with Virat Kohli
MUMBAI : Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in the news once more as a result of the rumours about their second...
EXCLUSIVE! Ankita Bhargava opens up on turning a producer with Darran Chhoo, reveals, ''Mark Movies wants to create and produce content which leaves a mark on our society''
MUMBAI : Ankita Bhargava is a well-known name in the television industry. The actres a part of the showbiz world for...
Udaariyaan: Major Upcoming Twist! Armaan and Aasma to consummate their marriage?
MUMBAI : Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Splendid! Fan-made Brahmastra 2 poster featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor as Amrita and Dev sparks excitement
MUMBAI: Fans have been anticipating Brahmastra: Dev Part Two ever since Amrita and Dev's love story concluded...
Fantastic! Sanjay Dutt teases fans by expressing anticipation for Munna Bhai to Vidhu Vinod Chopra; Netizen say ‘I’m also waiting for MUNNABHAI 3’
MUMBAI: Munna Bhai MBBS, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Sanjay Dutt, is still adored by many moviegoers 20...
Recent Stories
Anil Sharma
Unbelievable! Director Anil Sharma and Sunny Deol to Reunite for an Anti-Pakistan Film After Gadar 2?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anil Sharma
Unbelievable! Director Anil Sharma and Sunny Deol to Reunite for an Anti-Pakistan Film After Gadar 2?
Anushka Sharma
Wow! Anushka Sharma's fans notice baby bump amidst second pregnancy rumours in a recent advertisement with Virat Kohli
LAKSHYA KOCHHAR
Woah! Actor Lakshya Kochhar talks about his show Bambai Meri Jaan having similarities with real life incidents and reveals an important detail about season 2
Hrithik Roshan
Wonderful! Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand celebrate 10 years of collaboration with picture from the Fighter set
BONEY KAPOOR
Woah! Boney Kapoor reveals about being honest with first wife Mona Shourie and his secret marriage with Sridevi
Aamir Khan
Wow! Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol to collaborate on upcoming film Lahore 1947, deets inside