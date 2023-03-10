Splendid! Fan-made Brahmastra 2 poster featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor as Amrita and Dev sparks excitement

MUMBAI: Fans have been anticipating Brahmastra: Dev Part Two ever since Amrita and Dev's love story concluded Brahmastra: Shiva Part One, and now this fan-made poster with Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor masquerading as Amrita and Dev has caused a tremendous sensation online.

Fans are ecstatic to see Deepika Padukone in her role in Brahmastra 2, especially after getting a glimpse of her in Brahmastra Part One as Amrita, who plays the mother of young Ranbir Kapoor in the movie. Fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of Deepika in the movie while it wasn't included in the theatrical release of Brahmastra until it was distributed on streaming services.

After seeing this fan-made poster, there was a lot of discussion on whether Ranbir Kapoor would portray Dev in Brahmastra 2 despite rumours that Ranveer Singh would. The internet community, however, is adamant that Ranbir Kapoor is the ideal choice to play Dev because of their explosive on-screen chemistry and their eagerness to see Amrita and Dev's enduring love story.

One of the user commented, "At least dp and Ranbir chemistry will be great after watching Alia and Ranbir". Another one said, "I want Ranbir as well to be Dev, its more convincing".

Production on Brahmastra 2 has started in earnest, and director Ayan Mukerji has even given us a sneak peek into the Astraverse, where we can see the battle scene between Dev and Amrita from Brahmastra. Since Brahmastra was an epic film, anticipation for Part 2 is understandable. According to director Ayan Mukerji's pledge, Brahmastra 2 will be released in December 2026. Although the wait is really long, it is unquestionably worthwhile.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit- bollywoodlife

