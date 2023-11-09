Really! Riteish Deshmukh finally breaks silence on rumors of wife Genelia being pregnant with their third child, read on to know what he said

Recently a picture of the couple has sparked pregnancy rumors. The Ved filmmaker made sure to set the record straight leaving no more space for speculations.
MUMBAI: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are the most favorite star couple of the entertainment industry. The cute couple who met and fell in love on the sets of their 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam, give out major couple goals and have a huge fan following on social media who just enjoy their reels and posts. The couple are blessed with two boys; Riaan (8yrs) and Rayhl (7yrs).

Recently a picture of the couple has sparked pregnancy rumors. The Ved filmmaker made sure to set the record straight leaving no more space for speculations. A news portal shared a picture of Genelia in a blue dress and the headline read, “Is Genelia D'Souza pregnant? Fans spot baby bump as she poses with Riteish Deshmukh” Riteish shared the screenshot of the news and wrote, “I wouldn't mind having 2-3 more but unfortunately this is untrue.”

Recently on Rayhl’s 7th birthday Genelia posted a series of cute pictures with him and wrote, “My Dear Baby Boy,

Every year that goes by, you take one thing away from me like -You no more need my hand to walk, you have the ability to run and chase your dreams..

You no more need help pouring your drink of water, you can now do it with perfection You no more need just Aai and Baba, because you have your friends, your coaches and your teachersAnd while your baba and me, stand in the corner and admire how you are growing into this amazing little man, who we are very very proud of,I have to admit I miss it all.”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

