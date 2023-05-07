Really! Shraddha Kapoor dating her Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar writer? Duo spotted out for a cozy movie date

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor is no doubt one of the most bankable actresses of the Hindi film industry. Her career graph has only risen since she has stepped into the world of showbiz. With films like Aashiqui 2, Stree, and Chhichhore, among others, she has carved a niche for herself. She was recently seen in the rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Ranbir Kapoor and the film was a hit at the box office.

Looks like the gorgeous Baaghi actress has found love once again with the writer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Rahul Mody. The duo was recently spotted together on a movie date in the city. She was seen in a pastel salwar suit sporting her short hairdo and took off in her car after a short interaction with the paparazzi.

Right after Shraddha left, her rumored boyfriend Rahul came out of the cinema hall but quickly left without waiting for the shutterbugs. While Shraddha has not confirmed her relationship, Rahul often posts pictures with the actress on his pet dog’s social media handle.

On the work front, Shraddha will soon be seen in Dinesh Vijan's 'Stree 2' opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Credit- Spotboye