Really! Suhana Khan already made her debut in acting before Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'?

MUMBAI : The Archies, starring Zoya Akhtar, is scheduled for release tomorrow, and we know that fans are excited to see it. Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is making her Bollywood debut with this movie, and the brief clip from the teaser has already made fans excited about what she will do. However, did you know that Suhana has acted in movies before The Archies? During her time in college, Suhana acted in the 10-minute short film "The Grey Part Of Blue."

Let's look at Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, in her debut movie before Zoya Akhtar's The Archies premieres. Theodore Gimeno is the director of the short film, "The Grey Part of Blue," which features Suhana Khan and Robin Gonella. You can see the film on YouTube. The story centers on a young couple handling romantic problems who goes on a road trip.

Sandy, portrayed by Suhana Khan, is a young girl who can't wait to show her parents and bring her lover home. She quickly discovered, though, that her partner wasn't as committed to their relationship. Theodore Gimeno stated that he spent a year working on the short film when he shared it on YouTube in 2019. The video was shot in 2019.

He wrote, “Really excited to finally bring to you this project I've been working on for the past year! I've been immensely lucky to work with such an amazing group of people: cast, crew and friends that helped me turn this idea into something real! So that's really awesome. And hopefully you will have enjoyed it too! Thank you!”

Online users applauded Suhana's performance in this short film, leaving positive feedback on the YouTube clip.

“Suhana is exceptionally good, the pauses, the side twitches,the release of breath during conversations are all more than real,” one of the internet user wrote, while another one stated, “Suhana is actually quite good. Her delivery and level of maturity in understanding and portraying her character was spot on. Well done SK!”

In addition, he posted a behind-the-scenes video after the short film's premiere, in which Suhana Khan seemed to have had a blast filming the movie with her friends. Suhana Khan attended New York University to study acting.

In Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, Suhana Khan portrays Veronica Lodge. Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda are also part of the cast. December 7, 2023, is the scheduled release date for The Archies on Netflix.

