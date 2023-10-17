Really! Sunny Deol skipped Hema Malini’s 75th birthday party for THIS reason; sends her a bouquet of flowers

MUMBAI: Evergreen actress Hema Malini recently celebrated her 75th birthday and many celebs like Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Manish Malhotra, Rani Mukerji, Juhi Chawla, Rajkummar Rao, and others were present. While her hubby Dharmendra, children Ahana and Esha Deol were present, Sunny Deol’s absence made headlines.

Recently Sunny reunited with Esha Deol at the Gadar 2 screening and his absence on Hema’s big day was odd. But as per reports, Sunny could not be present for Hema’s 75th birthday bash due to prior work commitments. Sunny acknowledged Hema’s birthday invite and sent her a bouquet of flowers.

Previously addressing the rumors of a rift in the family, Hema had told a news portal, “It's very funny. People are making it up and creating as if we are separated. We are always together and the whole family is with us. Because of a particular reason we were not in the marriage, the party, that is a different matter. But Sunny, Bobby always come on Raksha Bandhan. Press valon ko kuch dekhne mila toh they are very excited about it.”

