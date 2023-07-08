Revelation! Hema Malini breaks silence on why she does not live with Dharmendra

MUMBAI: Dharmendra is currently in the spotlight because of a kissing scene he had with Shabana Azmi, who primarily lives with his ex-wife Prakash Kaur and their children. His second wife, Hema Malini, discussed her relationship with him just a few days ago and explained why, despite their marriage, she does not live with him.

Although Hema Malini is content in her marriage to Dharmendra, her parents did not initially support their daughter's love for the 'Sholay' actor because he was previously married to Prakash Kaur.

Hema Malini had no complaints about Dharmendra, who remarried Dream Girl without divorcing Prakash Kaur, despite their 43-year marriage. At the moment, Dharmendra resides with his ex-wife and her family.

In an interview, Hema Malini discussed her relationship with Dharmendra and gave an explanation of why she stays away from him. According to her, nobody wants this to happen, but one has to accept that it happens and move on.

If not, it will be impossible to sense how one desires to live their life. Every woman desires a husband and children, just like a typical family, but occasionally, things don't go as planned.

Hema Malini, 74, continues, "I don't feel horrible about it. I feel good about myself. I raised my two children nicely, who are now adults. Dharmendra was, of course, present at all times."

Few people are aware of the fact that Hema's mother, Jaya Chakraborty, persuaded her daughter to wed Jitendra; Hema Malini mentions this in her biography, "Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl."

Though Hema and Jitendra's parents had travelled to Chennai for their covert nuptials, the information was leaked and revealed in a nearby newspaper. Dharmendra arrived in Chennai along with Jitendra's then-girlfriend, Shobha, who is now married. The couple met in person, and their marriage was called off.

On May 2, 1980, Hema and Dharmendra wed against strong opposition. The couple has two daughters, Isha Deol and Ahana Deol, as of right now. Dharmendra, who is 87 years old, had four kids from his first marriage to Prakash Kaur, known as Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta Deol, and Ajeita Deol.

