Really! Is this the reason Shahrukh Khan didn’t attend Baba Siddiqui’s iftar party?

SRK was seen last year at Baba Siddiqui’s Iftaar party, and it made headlines as it was one of his first media appearances post his son Aryan Khan’s drug trial.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 04/17/2023 - 17:51
movie_image: 
Really! Is this the reason Shahrukh Khan didn’t attend Baba Siddiqui’s iftar party?

MUMBAI:Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, and whatever he does makes it to the headlines. The actor started the year with a bang with the super success of his movie Pathaan, and now he has a couple of other projects that his fans cannot wait to watch.

Also Read-WOW! Times when Shah Rukh Khan and his family came together for public events

SRK was seen last year at Baba Siddiqui’s Iftaar party, and it made headlines as it was one of his first media appearances post his son Aryan Khan’s drug trial. One could see that SRK was uninterested in posing for the shutterbugs and Baba forcefully made him pose with him.

Check out the old post here;

WOW! Times when Shah Rukh Khan and his family came together for public events

Just like last year, this year too, Baba Siddiqui hosted a lavish Iftar party. And while mostly all the top celebs including Salman Khan were there at the party, apparently Shah Rukh Khan was missing from it. SRK didn’t attend the party due to his work commitments. SRK’s fans missed King Khan at the Iftaar as they think it would be a treat to see him with Salman after watching their camaraderie in Pathaan.

Also Read-Wow! Shah Rukh Khan to wear an Army uniform in Dunki?Salman came looking dapper in an all black attire as he posed for the shutterbugs.

Check out the video here;

WOW! Times when Shah Rukh Khan and his family came together for public events

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan Jab Harry Met Sejal Raees Baba Siddiqui Veer Zaara Dilwale Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 04/17/2023 - 17:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “He can play cupid for Rajveer and Palki because he has seen how Rajveer is and how he behaves”, Kundali Bhagya’s Mohit aka Sohil Singh Jhuti about joining Kundali Bhagya, his character, and more!
MUMBAI : Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars  Shraddha Arya, and more and is one of...
Agnisakshi: Promises! Jeevika scolds Satvik, the latter extends a hand of friendship
MUMBAI : Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta is a new show from Colors and traces the life of a couple whose marriage has an...
Shocking! What is cooking? As Sumbul Touqeer Khan fells jealous as Fahmaan Khan hugs Nikki Tamboli gets physical with him; his reaction will shock you
MUMBAI:Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved on-screen couples, and their chemistry in the show Imlie was loved...
Junooniyat: Love Is In The Air: Elahi to confess her love to Jahaan, the latter trapped in guilt
MUMBAI:    Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyat. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Interesting! Damayanti Devi’s wish to become a challenge for Shivendra
MUMBAI:Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hai: What! Josh and Avni try to divert Prachi's mind from work
MUMBAI:    Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the...
Recent Stories
Really! Is this the reason Shahrukh Khan didn’t attend Baba Siddiqui’s iftar party?
Really! Is this the reason Shahrukh Khan didn’t attend Baba Siddiqui’s iftar party?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Diljit Dosanjh creates history by becoming the first Punjabi Singer to perform
Whoa! Diljit Dosanjh creates history by becoming the first Punjabi Singer to perform at Coachella, celebs like Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others react
Sharvari Wagh
Woah! Sharvari Wagh to enter YRF's Spy Universe? Netizens have mixed reactions to it
! Hrithik Roshan’s security pushes away a food delivery guy
What! Hrithik Roshan’s security pushes away a food delivery guy who wanted a selfie, netizens say “ye toh khud ko god hi samajhne laga”
Preity Zinta
Must read! "Finally someone who knew how to dress" netizens appreciates Preity Zinta for her dress as she attends Iftar party
Gauri Khan
Interesting! Gauri Khan, Mira Rajput and more star wives who always grab the limelight
celebrations
Gossip! There are bunch of actors who are feeling FOMO about not being invited at events; doesn’t matter whether its death or celebrations