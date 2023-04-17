Really! Is this the reason Shahrukh Khan didn’t attend Baba Siddiqui’s iftar party?

MUMBAI:Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, and whatever he does makes it to the headlines. The actor started the year with a bang with the super success of his movie Pathaan, and now he has a couple of other projects that his fans cannot wait to watch.

SRK was seen last year at Baba Siddiqui’s Iftaar party, and it made headlines as it was one of his first media appearances post his son Aryan Khan’s drug trial. One could see that SRK was uninterested in posing for the shutterbugs and Baba forcefully made him pose with him.

Just like last year, this year too, Baba Siddiqui hosted a lavish Iftar party. And while mostly all the top celebs including Salman Khan were there at the party, apparently Shah Rukh Khan was missing from it. SRK didn’t attend the party due to his work commitments. SRK’s fans missed King Khan at the Iftaar as they think it would be a treat to see him with Salman after watching their camaraderie in Pathaan.

