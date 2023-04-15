Wow! Shah Rukh Khan to wear an Army uniform in Dunki?

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is on cloud 9 as his movie Pathaan broke all Bollywood records. The movie has become number 1 in terms of collection and winning hearts.

Shah Rukh Khan is the talk of the town for his upcoming movie, Jawan which is directed by South mass director Atlee Kumar. Te movie is grabbing the attention of the fans, not only because of the superstar’s presence, but also because of some important collaborations with south actors. Jawan and Dunki are the two movies which much awaited.

Well, there are many reports claiming that actor Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing an Army officer in the movie Dunki. Yes, you heard right. If reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing an Army officer in the movie.

We won't be wrong in saying that it is a treat to watch Shah Rukh Khan in army uniform. We last saw him playing the same role in the movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan. He was looking supremely handsome in the movie. Also, we look forward to see what the actor will be having to offer with the movie Dunki.

What are your views on actor Shah Rukh Khan playing an Army character in the movie Dunki and how excited are you to watch him again on big screens? Do let us know in the comment section below.

