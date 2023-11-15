Really! Vaibhavi Merchant opens up about choreographing Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Tiger Vs Pathaan, says, “I just want to be a fly on the wall…”

Salman’s Tiger 3 was recently released and SRK’s cameo in the film was met with applause and immense euphoria. Now, there have been rumors that the duo will be seen in a full fledged role together in Tiger Vs Pathaan.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/15/2023 - 21:30
movie_image: 
Vaibhavi Merchant

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are one of the biggest superstars of the country, and he has a huge fan following. The actors have come a long way with hits and flops in their career to make them what they are today. 

Also Read- Must Read! 35 Years of Salman Khan: 5 films the actor deserved awards for, but didn’t get

Salman’s Tiger 3 was recently released and SRK’s cameo in the film was met with applause and immense euphoria. Now, there have been rumors that the duo will be seen in a full fledged role together in Tiger Vs Pathaan. The duo will play the role of their respective spies in the film. 

Now, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant opened up what it would be like to choreograph the two stars in the film. She said, “I would love to combine these energies not just in the spy universe but even at my house parties! It is going to be mayhem, a colossal burst of energy and excitement. I just want to be a fly on the wall on that set, if that ever comes. Because I want to enjoy them as people and their madness.”

Also Read- Let's celebrate Salman Khan as the ever-charming and everyone's favorite 'Prem' as 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' counts 29 years

Vaibhavi has choreographed the songs Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Pathaan (“Besharam Rang”) and Tiger 3 (“Leke Prabhu Ka Naam”). She has choreographed the duo 30 years ago in Karan Arjun as well. She said, “I had the privilege of being on the same sets with them while they were shooting a song called ‘Jai Maa Kali’ for Karan Arjun back in the days. I remember that. So, I would like to relive that definitely. It’s like cut to 30 years later.”

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- IndianExpress

Vaibhavi Merchant Salman Khan SRK Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan JAWAN Tiger 3 Katrina Kaif Deepika Padukone Movie News TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/15/2023 - 21:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Amit Sadh reveals how co-star Salman Khan used to make sure he eats well on the sets of Sultan, read more
MUMBAI: Amit Sadh, who was last seen in the second season of Duranga, shared insights about his experiences working...
Really! Vaibhavi Merchant opens up about choreographing Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Tiger Vs Pathaan, says, “I just want to be a fly on the wall…”
MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are one of the biggest superstars of the country, and he has a huge fan...
Throwback! When Juhi Chawla claimed to be responsible for Karisma Kapoor's stardom
MUMBAI: Juhi Chawla turned 56 on Monday. In a 2014 interview with Rediff, Juhi said she is 'amazed to see most of her...
Must read! Kai Po Che co-star Amit Sadh reveals how frustrated he was when there was no way to reach out to Sushant Singh Rajput
MUMBAI: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s unexpected death deeply shocked many Bollywood celebrities. Among them was his Kai...
Woah! The actress never went to school, started modelling at the age of 14 and is considered one of the top actresses in Bollywood, guess who
MUMBAI: While there are some Bollywood actors who left their high-paying jobs to pursue acting, there are also some...
Must read! Vidya Balan praises South industry, calls them 'far more disciplined'
MUMBAI: Actor Vidya Balan, who has worked across film industries in India, said that she feels the South Indian...
Recent Stories
Amit
Wow! Amit Sadh reveals how co-star Salman Khan used to make sure he eats well on the sets of Sultan, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Amit
Wow! Amit Sadh reveals how co-star Salman Khan used to make sure he eats well on the sets of Sultan, read more
Juhi
Throwback! When Juhi Chawla claimed to be responsible for Karisma Kapoor's stardom
Amit
Must read! Kai Po Che co-star Amit Sadh reveals how frustrated he was when there was no way to reach out to Sushant Singh Rajput
Katrina
Woah! The actress never went to school, started modelling at the age of 14 and is considered one of the top actresses in Bollywood, guess who
Vidya
Must read! Vidya Balan praises South industry, calls them 'far more disciplined'
Priyanka
Woah! Priyanka Chopra's mother reveals how the actress stayed 'sober and dedicated' after her nose surgery