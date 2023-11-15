Really! Vaibhavi Merchant opens up about choreographing Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Tiger Vs Pathaan, says, “I just want to be a fly on the wall…”

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are one of the biggest superstars of the country, and he has a huge fan following. The actors have come a long way with hits and flops in their career to make them what they are today.

Salman’s Tiger 3 was recently released and SRK’s cameo in the film was met with applause and immense euphoria. Now, there have been rumors that the duo will be seen in a full fledged role together in Tiger Vs Pathaan. The duo will play the role of their respective spies in the film.

Now, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant opened up what it would be like to choreograph the two stars in the film. She said, “I would love to combine these energies not just in the spy universe but even at my house parties! It is going to be mayhem, a colossal burst of energy and excitement. I just want to be a fly on the wall on that set, if that ever comes. Because I want to enjoy them as people and their madness.”

Vaibhavi has choreographed the songs Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Pathaan (“Besharam Rang”) and Tiger 3 (“Leke Prabhu Ka Naam”). She has choreographed the duo 30 years ago in Karan Arjun as well. She said, “I had the privilege of being on the same sets with them while they were shooting a song called ‘Jai Maa Kali’ for Karan Arjun back in the days. I remember that. So, I would like to relive that definitely. It’s like cut to 30 years later.”

