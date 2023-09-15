Really! This veteran Bollywood actor refused a meaty role in the Leonardo Dicaprio starrer Hollywood film Body Of Lies

MUMBAI : In 2008, the Hollywood film Body of Lies was released. It was directed by Ridley Scott and starred top Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe in the lead. The film’s plot was based on USA and Jordan’s intelligence agencies CIA and GID to nab the terrorist Al-Saleem.

A well known Bollywood actor was offered the part of the terrorist but he refused to play it. The actor we are talking about is Nana Patekar. Speaking about it, Nana told a news portal, “It was because I did not have confidence about delivering the dialogues in English. I don’t have that fluency. I could have memorized that and done that anyway. But the roles that were offered, I did not like them. I can't play a terrorist. People who follow my work or love me see me playing that I wouldn’t like. It was in Leonardo DiCaprio’s film Body Of Lies.”

The National award winning actor further said, “I had done a film called The Pool, they did the shooting. They knew Anurag Kashyap and they said they wanted a face like this for the actor so he showed me my face. Then that person came to meet and asked me if I would do it, I asked how many days of shoot to which he said 7-8 days. Then we shot the film in 10 days. They did not have the money to pay. I said it’s okay. This film worked. It was all hand held. That film won the Best Critic Award at the Sundance Film Festival.”

Nana will next be seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial The Vaccine War, which also stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Girija Oak, and Raima Sen among others.

