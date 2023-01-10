Really! Vicky Kaushal loves Jawan and Gadar 2, but calls this film ‘Bakwaas’

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented and in-demand actors in Bollywood today, has played a wide variety of roles since making his on-screen debut in 2012 with Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana. Although he has only been in 16 movies so far, many of them had a big influence on viewers, with Neeraj Ghaywan's Masaan being the most talked-about.

Vicky, who is super close to his mom, has now opened up about his mom’s opinion on which of the recent films were good according to her and which one wasn’t. While promoting his recently released The Great Indian Family he said, “ Main toh khair nahi dekh paaya hoon ‘Jawan’ kyunki jab se picture release hui hai, main ‘The Great Indian Family’ promotions mein busy chal raha hoon. I really wish to see the film. However, my mom has seen the film and she loves it”

Vicky Added, “She saw ‘Gadar 2’ as well, and she adored it. The other thing about my mother is that she has a great streak where her reviews always coincide with the box office. She remarked, "Jawan" dekh ke bhi, "bahut maza aaya, bahut acchi picture hai." She is aware of what will appeal to a wider audience. She frequently gives one-word reviews that appeal to the Desi audience..’

He also added that his mom Veena called Raman Raghav ‘bakwas’, which by the way he loved a lot.

