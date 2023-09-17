Shocking! Vicky Kaushal opens up on how he created scene ‘Ye dukh kaahe nahi khatam hota’ for Masaan; ‘Then a train unexpectedly passed by us’

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented and in-demand actors in Bollywood today, has played a wide variety of roles since making his on-screen debut in 2012 with Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana. Although he has only been in 16 movies so far, many of them had a big influence on viewers, with Neeraj Ghaywan's Masaan being the most talked-about.

The actor recently discussed how he enters the character and gives the amazing performance “Ye dukh kaahe nahi khatam hota (Why doesn’t this sorrow end?)” in Masaan.

Vicky Kaushal revealed her feelings on the scenario from the first episode of "#BeAManYaar," saying, “I spent an hour sitting by the banks of the Ganges, imagining that I had lost my mother. In my mind, when I returned from shooting Masaan, my mother wouldn’t be there anymore, and people would tell me, ‘Your first film was being shot, and we didn’t want to tell you because we didn’t want to disrupt your work.’ I crafted an entire story in which it had been 20 days since my mother’s passing, and no one had informed me, and everything had already been done, leaving me with nothing.”

Having mentioned that the line was designed to wrap up the scene, “Yaar saale, ye dukh kaahe nahi khatam hota be…‘ and that the crying was not part of the plan. Because I had already been holding onto those emotions, what happened next was unplanned. A train passed by behind us, and I was drunk and I began reciting the lines that Shalu’s character had spoken in the film, ‘Tu kisi rail si guzar ti hai… aur mein kisi phulla sa thar-tharata hoon…‘ and then I started saying with everything Shalu had said.”

He added, “I couldn’t contain the pent-up emotions any longer, and tears started flowing. This is why, in the movie, you witness me moving out of the frame, stumbling, and my friends rushing to help me. None of this was planned, and Neeraj didn’t call for a cut, so we continued filming.”

Vicky Kaushal talked about his first-ever salary check during the interview. He revealed, “It happened during my theatre days after I had completed my engineering and decided to pursue acting.”

Vicky recalled that at the time, he was employed by Rage Productions, a business run by Rahul da Cunha, Rajit Kapur, and Shernaz Patel. He said, “I was a production boy, specifically handling costumes. It was there that I received my very first earnings, a cheque of Rs 1,500.”

He further added, “This moment held great significance for me. Until then, I used to only help in my dad’s bank work. So, when I finally held my cheque in my hands, it was a memorable experience. I can still vividly remember that night; it was around 10:30 pm, and I was seated at Bandra station, gazing at the Rs 1,500 check with my name, Vicky Kaushal, printed on it,” he added.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal is now preparing for the release of Vijay Krishna Acharya's comedy The Great Indian Family.

Credits – Indian Express