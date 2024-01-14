Really! Vijay Sethupathi opens up about body-shaming experiences in Bollywood and Tamil industries, Expresses event ‘conscious’; Says, ‘I believe in wearing what…’

MUMBAI: Actor Vijay Sethupathi believes that even though it's January, it's still Christmas. The actor is undoubtedly the current darling of Hindi viewers and is enjoying the praise that is being showered upon him as he waits for the release of the Sriram Raghavan movie starring Katrina Kaif. Vijay is the go-to man for powerful author-backed characters after Jawan and Farzi, and he has a vast career in South Indian cinema. However, he acknowledges that he is still getting acclimated to everything else that comes with being in movies.

Acclaimed for defying the stereotype of what a Hindi cinema actor should look like with his genuine and approachable appearance, Vijay acknowledged that the admiration he is getting for his appearance acts as a “energy drink” for him, but he also recalled the period he was subjected to body shaming because of it. He also discusses being quite aware about what he wears in his interview, as he frequently shows up in "chappals" for events, gatherings, and meetings.

Reminded of his fan base, he giggles and states, “Main aisa hi tha, body shaming bohot kiya tha mujhe (I have faced a lot of body-shaming for the way I look). Wahaan bhi kiya tha (they also did it). It happened, but the good thing is that people accept you the way who you are. Today wherever I go, I am accepted, it is a blessing. (It’s all) thanks to my audience that I am happy being myself. I didn’t expect this, I didn’t…”

Vijay claims that as he has been progressively expanding his Bollywood filmography, people are starting to recognize him more, and the affection he gets from his followers confirms that he is headed in the "right direction." He says, “I believe fans are fans and their love is so true. Receiving love from fans is like an energy drink. When people love you, it gives you hope that your work has reached people and they have understood and they really like your work. That’s what I understood from the fan clubs. That always gives me energy.”

“When I first started coming to Mumbai for Mumbaikar and Gandhi Talks, very few people knew me. Now, a lot of people know me and they come to talk to me about the films and my roles, which makes me feel very happy. At the end of the day, we are doing films for the audience, being actors we want to be loved by the audience. Once we get it, it’s like ok apna raasta toh sahi tarike se chal raha hai (I am in the right direction),” he added.

Although Vijay is highly praised for his acting abilities, there is a lot of discussion on the internet over his attire, which consists of basic casuals and "chappals" for special occasions and upscale Bollywood events. The actor admits that it affects him and that it makes him more aware of his understated style choices.

“Sometimes I am conscious about my costumes because I believe in wearing what I am comfortable in. Sometimes people say I am showing off, sometimes they say I am too simple. Chappal pehnega toh simple matlab kya (how is wearing slippers equal to bring simple?). But sometimes I am conscious about that also. If I go to functions, I see people dressed up really well, and I get really conscious. So mostly I try to avoid going for get-togethers and meetings generally, otherwise I am comfortable,” he says.

According to Vijay, he is taking each Bollywood movie one at a time. “I don’t have any plans. It’s only that whatever films I do should do business, then only producers will come. If you only want to make good stories, but no producers come then there is no point to it. So, I am very clear that whatever stories, films I do should be hits and reach the audience. What does a hit mean? It’s that most of the audience should watch the film. I am only particular about that, otherwise if I like the story I’ll do it.”

Talking about how he made his way into the Hindi film industry and the hearts of the Hindi-speaking public, Vijay says he never initially imagined he would be able to work in Bollywood. He states, “Aisa kuch nahi tha (noting like that). I am not the sort of person to make plans and stick to them, I believe that when you are open, people may surprise you. When I met Sriram Raghavan for Merry Christmas, maine socha bhi nahi that (I had never imagined) that I’ll do this and work with Katrina Kaif. Mumbaikar is a remake, but for Farzi, I had not expected that I’ll get to work with Raj and DK. I had a very good time when I was working with them.”

“Whereas when we plan something, we have certain expectations and if you are just open then you’ll be surprised. That’s what I like about this industry and the art, you don’t know who will surprise you. If you see any of my Tamil films like Super Deluxe or 96 or Vikram Vedha, I didn’t have any expectations that I am going to act in such films, it just happened. I don’t think I should have expectations, the only expectation that I really have is that whatever story I do, it should entertain the audience and I can impress them,” Vijay continued.

