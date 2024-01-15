Really! Was Vijay Sethupathi replaced in Laal Singh Chadha by Aamir Khan due to his weight? The actor once broke silence on it “Such a big superstar…”

His latest film to hit the big screens is Merry Christmas and as always the actor has left no stone unturned to mesmerize his fans.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 04:00
movie_image: 
Vijay

MUMBAI: After showing his acting prowess in the South, Vijay Sethupathi is taking over the Hindi market too. He was recently seen in the SRK starrer Jawan and bowled people over with his negative role. His latest film to hit the big screens is Merry Christmas and as always the actor has left no stone unturned to mesmerize his fans.

Also Read-What! Check out the hefty fee charged by Nayanthara for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

However, did you know that Aamir Khan once offered the film Laal Singh Chadha to Vijay but was later replaced by Naga Chaitanya? There were rumors that Khan wasn’t happy about Vijay’s weight but the latter refused to tone down as it would affect his other projects. Thus Khan replaced him but that seems to be more to the story than this. The Farzi actor once broke his silence on why he was not part of the Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer. He told a news portal, “Aamir sir personally offered me the role. He then flew down to Tamil Nadu, where I was shooting, to narrate the script to me. For some reason, the director, Advait Chandan, couldn’t come. Aamir sir came alone, narrated the script, stayed overnight in that town, and left the next morning. Such a big superstar with no airs. And he is a marvelous storyteller. The way he narrated the story was mesmerizing. I immediately said yes.”

Vijay further said, “COVID happened. It ransacked all our plans. After the lockdown, I had five Telugu projects in various stages of production to complete. I just couldn’t accommodate Laal Singh Chaddha.”

Also Read-Wow! Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi react to funny questions asked about their upcoming film Jawan

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-Koimoi 

Nayanthara Vijay Sethupathi Vignesh Shivan SRK JAWAN Priyamani Sanya Malhotra Merry Christmas Katrina Kaif Farzi Movie News
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 04:00

