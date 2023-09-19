Really! When Aryan Khan convinced his ‘nervous’ dad to return to films and shoot for Pathaan, Jawan

SRK has a massive fan following and they always get excited when the superstar shares a post or video. His recent release Jawan has already reached Rs 700 crores worldwide in 9 days.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/19/2023 - 17:15
movie_image: 
Aryan

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars of the Hindi film industry, and whatever he does makes it to the headlines. The actor started the year with a bang with the super success of his movie Pathaan. SRK has a massive fan following and they always get excited when the superstar shares a post or video. His recent release Jawan has already reached Rs 700 crores worldwide in 9 days.

Also Read-Interesting! Shah Rukh Khan’s hoodie at the recent IPL match grabs everyone’s attention; it has an Aryan Khan connection to it

During a Q & A session SRK spoke about his 4 year hiatus and said, “I did not work for a long time. I was very nervous that I had not worked for such a long time. For me to get back on a set after a period of three years itself was very new. I was feeling very different.”

Speaking of his kids and how they motivated him to get back into acting, Khan recalled, “My elder son told me, ‘we know when we were growing up what stardom in the air feels like because your films were big hits, but this little one knows you are a star but has never felt it in the air. So for the next five films, please work very hard and make him feel it in the air.”

Also Read-What! Shah Rukh Khan reveals why his mother fed him till the age of 25

SRK spoke about the shift in his work habits, “I am working harder than I have worked in the last 29 years. I will keep working hard because now I feel happy when people like the film. I have become more of a gentler and selfless actor than I was. Earlier I was selfish and focussed on my role. Now I just want to make people happy.”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-DNA

SRK JAWAN Pathaan Aryan Khan Deepika Padukone Suhana Khan Gauri Khan The Archies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/19/2023 - 17:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Jawan: Shocking! Ridhi Dogra says No Phones were allowed on the Shah Rukh Khan’s film set; Says ‘Well I was speechless or dumbfounded’
MUMBAI : Atlee's film Jawan has started an impressive beginning at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and...
Shocking! Kumar Sanu discloses reason behind not receiving a National Award; Says 'If you do not have enough buttering skills…’
MUMBAI : The National Award is one of the most esteemed honors in the entertainment industry. Alia Bhatt and Kriti...
Splendid! SS Rajamouli, Atlee to Prashanth Neel: Check out South directors who have NO flops on their names
MUMBAI: A director is the creative force behind a movie, making all the choices that affect it. In fact, a director has...
Oh No! Aditya Roy Kapur’s shocking revelations about self-doubts and feeling unattractive; Says ‘I don’t feel good about myself’
MUMBAI: One of Bollywood's finest actors, Aditya Roy Kapur, is without a doubt. Every time the actor publishes a photo...
Shocking! Pooja Bhatt Reveals Getting criticized at the age of 24; Says ‘they have already brought me down to the pits saying finished’
MUMBAI: Pooja Bhatt, an actress and director, frequently makes news. She actually developed a sizable fan base as a...
Hilarious! Here are instances when Twinkle Khanna Pulls the leg of Hubby Akshay Kumar in public
MUMBAI: In the Bollywood film industry, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are a well-known celebrity couple. On the...
Recent Stories
Ridhi Dogra
Jawan: Shocking! Ridhi Dogra says No Phones were allowed on the Shah Rukh Khan’s film set; Says ‘Well I was speechless or dumbfounded’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ridhi Dogra
Jawan: Shocking! Ridhi Dogra says No Phones were allowed on the Shah Rukh Khan’s film set; Says ‘Well I was speechless or dumbfounded’
Kumar Sanu
Shocking! Kumar Sanu discloses reason behind not receiving a National Award; Says 'If you do not have enough buttering skills…’
Rajamouli
Splendid! SS Rajamouli, Atlee to Prashanth Neel: Check out South directors who have NO flops on their names
Aditya
Oh No! Aditya Roy Kapur’s shocking revelations about self-doubts and feeling unattractive; Says ‘I don’t feel good about myself’
Dalip
Oh No! Dalip Tahil revealed ‘Shah Rukh Khan countered Deewana filmmaker who was flabbergasted when SRK was just taking off his career'
Sachin Tendulkar
Fabulous! From Sachin Tendulkar to Rahul David: Check out the Promising Paths of Star Cricketers' Children