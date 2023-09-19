Really! When Aryan Khan convinced his ‘nervous’ dad to return to films and shoot for Pathaan, Jawan

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars of the Hindi film industry, and whatever he does makes it to the headlines. The actor started the year with a bang with the super success of his movie Pathaan. SRK has a massive fan following and they always get excited when the superstar shares a post or video. His recent release Jawan has already reached Rs 700 crores worldwide in 9 days.

During a Q & A session SRK spoke about his 4 year hiatus and said, “I did not work for a long time. I was very nervous that I had not worked for such a long time. For me to get back on a set after a period of three years itself was very new. I was feeling very different.”

Speaking of his kids and how they motivated him to get back into acting, Khan recalled, “My elder son told me, ‘we know when we were growing up what stardom in the air feels like because your films were big hits, but this little one knows you are a star but has never felt it in the air. So for the next five films, please work very hard and make him feel it in the air.”

SRK spoke about the shift in his work habits, “I am working harder than I have worked in the last 29 years. I will keep working hard because now I feel happy when people like the film. I have become more of a gentler and selfless actor than I was. Earlier I was selfish and focussed on my role. Now I just want to make people happy.”

Credit-DNA