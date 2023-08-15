Really! When Hema Malini revealed about her relationship with Dharmendra, “We are fighting all the time”

MUMBAI: Hema Malini, the original Dream Girl of the Hindi film industry has given us some of the highest grossing films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Satte Pe Satta, Baghban, to name a few. Her talent and beauty are unmatched and there was a time when almost all the top actors of her time desired to marry her but ultimately she said yes to Dharmendra as they were in love.

Also Read-OMG! When Hema Malini spoke about Dharmendra’s orthodox beliefs, angry netizens react

In an old interview Hema Malini spoke about her relationship with Dharmendra saying, “We start each day with a fight. We are fighting all the time. It is he who normally gives in and then we make up. Early in the morning when he comes to see me, he asks, ‘why do you have a long face today and why are you spoiling my mood early in the morning?’ As if I can help it, I am born with a face like this. Then we fight.”

In the same interview Dharmendra spoke about objecting Hema posing with other heroes, where he said, “I object to certain...poses...with the other heroes, you know", to this, Hema replied, "As if I can’t object! So many times I have caught him in all kinds of pictures with all kinds of people. And he said, ‘It was only for the picture, there was nothing real in it’.”

Hema Malini was last seen in the Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Shimla Mirchi in 2017. Dharmendra on the other hand was seen in Karan Johar’S Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Also Read-Really! Hema Malini once revealed that she never cooked a meal for Dharmendra but had to for her children, says “I called my mother and told her that because you didn’t teach me cooking…”

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA





