Really! When Kajol made Sanjay Leela Bhansali wait for 8 hours in a hotel lobby as it slipped her mind they had a meeting

As the actress celebrates her 49th birthday, we came across an incident where she had to meet filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
MUMBAI: Kajol is one actress who has left audiences spellbound with every character that she has portrayed on screen. Her charismatic screen presence that makes fans fall in love with her has not changed even today after decades of her being in the industry. She’s been part of some of the biggest hits in Indian film history and two of them include Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

As the actress celebrates her 49th birthday, we came across an incident where she had to meet filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The director was not so popular then as he is now. He was casting for his Salman Khan starrer Khamoshi and Kajol was his first choice to play Anna. The actress was shooting in  Gujarat at the time and Bhansali got in touch with her mother Tanuja and managed to get an appointment with her for the narration. 

Sanjay took a plane, train and car ride to reach the venue which was a hotel, suggested by Kajol and then asked him to wait in the lobby. Sanjay patiently waited for minutes which turned into hours. After eight hours he phoned her only to be told that she forgot all about the meeting. 

The role was also rejected by Madhuri Dixit and it ultimately went to Manisha Koirala.

