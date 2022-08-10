What! Kajol gives a befitting reply to netizens judging her daughter Nysa, says “She has the right to do whatever she wants…”

MUMBAI: Kajol is one of the most sought after actresses of Bollywood. She has been ruling the big screens since she made her acting debut in Bekhudi and never looked back since. Marrying Ajay Devgn only uplifted her star status and fans love to see her as well as the couple together.

It is only natural that Ajay and Kajol’s kids will also get star status despite not having even stepped into films yet. Speaking of their eldest child Nysa, the girl has been painting the social media red with her appearances, party attendances and fashion statements. At the age of 19, many are passing remarks on her and judging her.

Now, Mom Kajol has a befitting reply to those who have their judgements for Nysa. She said, “I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes.”

The Salaam Venky actress further said, “All I can say is that she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do, and I will always support her".

While there is no news of Nysa joining Bollywood, her contemporaries like Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor are soon going to make their acting debuts.

