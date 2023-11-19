Really! When Ranbir Kapoor said that Deepika Padukone should be with a guy like him

The duo who once dated parted ways but seem to be cordial and on good terms. The duo are married and settled in real life with their respective partners.
Ranbir kApoor

MUMBAI : Ranbir and Deepika have worked in many movies like Tamasha, Bachna Ae Hasino, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and share a great bond. The duo who once dated parted ways but seem to be cordial and on good terms. The duo are married and settled in real life with their respective partners. 

Now, a viral video shows how Ranbir opens up about a lot of secrets of the actress and makes her a tad bit awkward. He blushes and says he better stop or she will do the same.

In the video, Ranbir says that Deepika should be with a guy like him as he fulfills all her expectations while the Jawan actress on the other hand says that he does not fulfill even a single expectation.

See the video here;

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Fighter and Kalki 2898 while Ranbir has Animal with Rashmika Mandanna.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 11/19/2023 - 09:00

