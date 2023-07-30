Really! When Rekha and Jaya Bachchan’s affectionate hug at an award function broke the internet, watch viral video

The Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha rumored love story continues to be one of biggest mysteries and controversies in the Indian film industry.
Rekha and Jaya Bachchan

MUMBAI :Rekha and Jaya Bachchan starred in only one movie together; Silsila. The two ladies were at the top of their careers at the time and were in the news for another reason. There were rumors that Rekha was romantically involved with Jaya’s husband Amitabh Bachchan, however neither of them ever spoke out about it. 
The Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha rumored love story continues to be one of biggest mysteries and controversies in the Indian film industry. Rekha and Jaya have been pitted against each other for this very reason and have been shared animosity over the years for the alleged affair. In the last couple of years, the two ladies have made peace with each other, burying the hatchet and sharing a cordial relationship. Now, the duo’s old video has now gone viral where they are seen sharing a warm hug after many years at an award function. 

Jaya even asked Rekha to sit next to her at the award function, leaving everyone surprised. Netizens cannot keep calm seeing the two together on two separate occasions in the video and wonder what they must have spoken about. 

Check out the video here;

 


Silsila by Yash Chopra was a blockbuster at the box office and is said to be inspired from Big B’s real life. He and Rekha never worked together after this film. They have previously shred the screen in films like Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Ganga Ki Saugandh, Mr. Natwarlal, Suhaag and many more.

 

Rekha who has not been seen in many films of late but only made red carpet appearances, Jaya will be seen after nearly 20 years in the upcoming Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Big B on the other hand has Kalki 2898 AD. 
