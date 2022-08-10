Really! This is why Abdu Rozik was not seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, says “I did shoot for the film but ”

MUMBAI: Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he was considered one of the most positive and loved contestants of the show. His camaraderie with all the contestants especially Shiv Thakare, winner MC Stan and host Salman Khan is quite well known by all.

Also Read- Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik meet up post leaving the Bigg Boss house over a burger party held by Farah Khan

During Bigg Boss 16’s launch, Salman mentioned that Abdu has a small part in his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which was exciting for fans. However when the film was released, there was no sign of Abdu anywhere in the film.

Now, explaining the reason, the Tajikistani singer Abdu told a news portal, “I did shoot for the film but there were some scenes that did not come out as well as expected. They wanted me to reshoot the scenes and needed another four days. But I was already inside the Bigg Boss house, and as you’d know, you are not allowed to leave the show once you are in.”

Abdu added, “This is why I could not complete the shoot and so my parts were edited out. I had definitely shot for the film. Inshallah, I will soon be back with Salman bhai again in another film.”

Also Read- Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik meet up post leaving the Bigg Boss house over a burger party held by Farah Khan

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla