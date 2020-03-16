Relief! Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan gets a clean chit in Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan gets relief from the Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case
MUMBAI: Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has been given a clean chit by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs on cruise case.

The development comes on his brother AbRam's 9th birthday.

"Based on an input NCB Mumbai on 02.10.2021, intercepted Vikrant, Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Aryan and Gomit at International Port Terminal, MBPT and Nupur, Mohak and Munmun at the Cordelia Cruise. All the accused persons were found in possession of Narcotics except Aryan and Mohak," a press note by the NCB said.

Meanwhile, Aryan is all set to direct a web series and a feature film for Red Chillies Entertainment. Aryan has been working on these ideas for a while now and has already set the ball rolling on the series front. The young filmmaker recently did a test shoot for the web show at a studio in Mumbai.

“Besides writing the project, Aryan will also be directing it. He had taken complete charge of the test shoot that took place on Friday and Saturday. As a part of his and the crew’s prep, Aryan wanted to bring everyone together and understand the project before they actually start shooting for it. He is very passionate about this yet untitled show and has already begun work on the pre-production. They will finalise the actual shooting dates soon,” informs a source close to the development.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

