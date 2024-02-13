Rest in peace! Kangana Ranaut's Revolver Rani co-star Mallika Rajput found dead

Mallika Rajput, a popular singer and actress from the regional film industry was found dead at her home in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. She was found hanging in her room. The police have sent her body for post-mortem and investigations are underway.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 20:24
movie_image: 
Mallika

MUMBAI: Mallika Rajput, a popular singer and actress from the regional film industry was found dead at her home in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. She was found hanging in her room. The police have sent her body for post-mortem and investigations are underway. 

Also read -Whoa! R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut reunite for a new 'stunning script', check it out

She died in her home, which is in the Sitakund area of Kotwali Nagar. She is also known as Vijay Lakshmi. The actress had worked with Kangana Ranaut in Revolver Rani. It seems the family is in complete shock. No one has any clue on why she allegedly took such a drastic step. It seems when cops reached there, the neighbours were trying to console her grief-stricken mother.

Sumitra Singh, the mother of the deceased actress said they have no idea on when the incident could have happened. She said that the door was closed but lights were on in the room. It seems they tried to open the door but it was locked. She was quoted as saying to India TV, "At last, I looked through the window and saw that she was standing there. When I knocked on the door, I saw that our daughter was hanging. I called my husband and others but she was no more." The family has not named anyone whom they feel could be responsible behind this incident.

The investigating officer Shriram Pandey said that it looks like apparent case of suicide. He said they are awaiting the post-mortem report. The further course of action will be decided thereafter.

Also read - What! Kangana Ranaut firmly DECLINES collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Asserts 'NEVER' to be cast in his films

As per a report in Jagran, Mallika Rajput was living in Mumbai. She got married to Pradeep Shinde five years back. Mallika was also active on YouTube. It seems some domestic issues could have forced her to end her life.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 


    
 

mallika rajput Revolver Rani Kangana Ranaut Bollywood singer TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 20:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Naman Jain on his character from Crushed season 4, “that’s going to be a surprise element for people who will watch this season”
MUMBAI: Amazon miniTV is here with the fourth season of its popular series Crushed which is a school drama. The trailer...
Must Read! Shreyas Talpade Opens Up About Resuming Work After Heart Attack
MUMBAI: In December, Shreyas Talpade experienced a sudden heart attack, causing concern among both the film fraternity...
Exclusive! Amazon miniTV series Dillogical actress Nupur Nagpal gave an insight about her character, “Jinal has her own dreams and ambitions”
MUMBAI: While we have seen a lot of content over the time, we can agree that the audience has been loving this...
Vanshaj: OMG! Gargi questions Yukti about praying to God
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Happy Birthday! Rashmi Desai: Her Journey to Becoming the Highest-paid TV Actress
MUMBAI: Rashmi Desai, the acclaimed television actress, marks another year today, reflecting on her remarkable journey...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Startled! Ishaan and Reeva surprised to see Savi back in her room on time
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Shreyas
Must Read! Shreyas Talpade Opens Up About Resuming Work After Heart Attack
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shreyas
Must Read! Shreyas Talpade Opens Up About Resuming Work After Heart Attack
Rakul
Must read! Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani visit Tarun Tahiliani's studio for final fittings ahead of their wedding
Madhavan
Whoa! R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut reunite for a new 'stunning script', check it out
Madhuri
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Madhuri Dixit to be part of the Kartik Aaryan starrer?
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Box office! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya mints decent on Monday, holds it's grip, here are the collections
Saif Ali Khan
Exciting! Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat to star in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film Jewel Thief