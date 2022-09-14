Revealed! Brahmastra actress Alia Bhatt is all set to deliver baby on THIS date, details inside

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva' co-starring husband Ranbir Kapoor, is expected to deliver her baby on October 28

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/14/2022 - 14:23
movie_image: 
Revealed! Brahmastra actress Alia Bhatt is all set to deliver baby on THIS date, details inside

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva' co-starring husband Ranbir Kapoor, is expected to deliver her baby in October. The due date is said to be October 28.

Also Read: Aww! Alia Bhatt to have an ‘All Girls Baby Shower’

After tying the knot in a private ceremony in April, Alia and Ranbir announced the pregnancy in June, with an Instagram post. She shared a picture that showed an ultrasound machine and the actors gazed at the screen with their backs to the camera.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Meanwhile, ‘Brahmastra’, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and south actor Nagarjuna in the lead roles, and hit the theatres on September 9, 2022, in Hindi and Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Also Read: Shocking! Box Office collection of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra falls down on Tuesday, Scroll down to know more

Alia will also be seen making her Hollywood debut with the spy thriller 'Heart of Stone'. Besides that, she has Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which stars Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

Bollywood movies Brahmastra Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt Delivery Alia Bhatt Motherhood Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/14/2022 - 14:23

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Saavi Ki Sawari: Omg! Will Nityam come to know the entire truth about Radheshyam?
MUMBAI: Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to audience...
Revealed! Ayan Mukerji finally breaks his silence over the rumors of casting Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh in Brahmastra part 2
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has set the box office on wire earning Rs 225...
Finally! Police traces the troller who had been harassing Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik on social media
MUMBAI: Last year, actor Abhinav Shukla was forced to approach the police against a troll, who had been targeting him...
EXCLUSIVE! IamrealMohsin aka Mohsin Khan joins the cast of Mirzapur 3
MUMBAI :  TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. We all know that a...
Revealed! Brahmastra actress Alia Bhatt is all set to deliver baby on THIS date, details inside
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release 'Brahmastra: Part...
Tamannaah Bhatia on learning new things while doing Babli Bouncer
MUMBAI: Tamannaah Bhatia won millions of hearts with a glance of her unique avatar in her upcoming film, Babli Bouncer...
Recent Stories
Revealed! Ayan Mukerji finally breaks his silence over the rumors of casting Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh in Brahmastra part 2
Revealed! Ayan Mukerji finally breaks his silence over the rumors of casting Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh in Brahmastra part 2
Latest Video