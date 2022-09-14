Revealed! Brahmastra actress Alia Bhatt is all set to deliver baby on THIS date, details inside

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva' co-starring husband Ranbir Kapoor, is expected to deliver her baby in October. The due date is said to be October 28.

Also Read: Aww! Alia Bhatt to have an ‘All Girls Baby Shower’

After tying the knot in a private ceremony in April, Alia and Ranbir announced the pregnancy in June, with an Instagram post. She shared a picture that showed an ultrasound machine and the actors gazed at the screen with their backs to the camera.

Meanwhile, ‘Brahmastra’, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and south actor Nagarjuna in the lead roles, and hit the theatres on September 9, 2022, in Hindi and Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Also Read: Shocking! Box Office collection of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra falls down on Tuesday, Scroll down to know more

Alia will also be seen making her Hollywood debut with the spy thriller 'Heart of Stone'. Besides that, she has Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which stars Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra.

Credit: The Free Press Journal