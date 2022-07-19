Revealed! Deepika Padukone to play the role of Parvati in Ayan Mukerji’s next

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra is the much-awaited film of the year with a stellar star cast including Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles with Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy playing important roles

MUMBAI: Fans are excited for the most awaited Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Brahmastra’ helmed by Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani director Ayan Mukerji. Recently Ayan Mukerji claimed that if the first Brahmastra film does well, then he intends to create his own Brahmastra world with several characters getting spin-offs.

Also Read: Finally! Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji reacts to #BoycottBrahmastra, issues a public statement over Ranbir Kapoor’s controversy

According to sources, Brahmastra 2 will be about two main characters - MahaDev and Parvati. "The makers have locked Deepika Padukone to play the character of Parvati. In-fact, Deepika will also make a cameo towards the end of Brahmastra, which will eventually take the film into the second part," revealed a source.

Recently, the Kesariya song from the film faced major trolls. The song has been crooned by Arijit Singh, while the lyrics have been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The music of the love song has been composed by Pritam. Talking about the song, it shows the love story of Isha and Ayan, and how they proclaim their love for one another at Varanasi.

Also Read: Oops! Kesariya song from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has been viral for all the wrong reasons, see reactions

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the fantasy adventure stars Amitabh Bachchan, South superstar Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in key roles. Since the trailer release, the netizens have been applauding the VFX calling the film a true visual spectacle that needs to be experienced on the biggest screen.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is slated to release in cinemas on September 9.

