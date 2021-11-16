Revealed! THIS is how Kareena Kapoor STARRED in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Returns’

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has revealed that actor Kareena Kapoor had called him when he was making Singham Returns and told him that she will star in the film. Rohit also spoke about why Kareena wanted to be in the movie.

Singham Returns, released in 2014, is an action film directed by Rohit Shetty and is the second instalment of his cop universe. Inspired by the Malayalam film Ekalavyan (1993), Singham Returns features Ajay Devgan in the lead role. He reprised his role as DCP Bajirao Singham, while Kareena Kapoor played the female lead, replacing Kajal Aggarwal from the first part.

In an interview with Peeping Moon, Rohit said, “Kareena and I go a long way back as we did Golmaal 2 together and then when we were making Singham 2, she called me to ask ‘What are you doing next?’ So, I told her that ‘I am doing Singham Returns’, so she asked me, ‘Who is the girl, I am doing the film’. I told her that the role is not that big but she said, ‘It’s not about that, I just want to spend time with the team and be in the film’, so Singham Returns happened that way."

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty's cop action-drama film Sooryavanshi, released recently in cinemas, has crossed the ₹150-crore mark in just ten days. The film features actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

Sooryavanshi is a part of Rohit Shetty's universe, which began with the Ajay Devgan-starrer Singham and Singham Returns, then expanded with Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh in the titular role, and is now going forward with Akshay's character. The previous films, too, were big hits.

Credit: Hindustan Times/Peeping Moon