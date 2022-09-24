Revealed! "I was forced to do Bigg Boss Season 10; Rahul Dev reveals his reason for participating in the show

Bollywood actor Rahul Dev recently revealed that despite working in films for so many years, he had to participate in the reality show Bigg Boss 10 because of lack of work opportunities

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/24/2022 - 15:49
movie_image: 
Revealed! "I was forced to do Bigg Boss Season 10; Rahul Dev reveals his reason for participating in the show

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Rahul Dev recently opened up about going through ups and downs in his career. He said that despite working in films for so many years, he had to participate in the reality show Bigg Boss 10 because of lack of work opportunities. He added that he was away from showbiz for four-and-a-half years, which is a ‘long time’.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actor Somendra Solanki to enter Star Bharat's show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho

The actor’s wife Rina Dev died in 2009 after a battle with cancer. Rahul had taken a break from films to raise their son.

“After my son went to England to study, I decided now I can go back to Mumbai and work on (my) acting career. Despite having done so much work, I had to do Bigg Boss. I was a participant in Bigg Boss 10 because there was just no work for me. I won’t blame anyone for it, because in our line, markets change pretty fast. And four-and-a-half years is a long time,” Rahul was quoted saying.

Also Read: Exclusive! I don't bother answering them: Rahul Dev on social media trolls

Rahul has worked in films like Champion, Omkara, Arsangam, Torbaaz, and Raat Baaki Hai, among others. He was also seen on the TV show Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev. Rahul will now feature in the Kannada film Kabzaa alongside Kiccha Sudeep.

Credit: Hindustan Times

Bollywood Movies Rahul Dev Bigg Boss 10 champion Omkara Arsangam Torbaaz and Raat Baaki Hai Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/24/2022 - 15:49

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
HIGHPOINT DRAMA! Akshara steps into the Birla house, LASHES out at Abhimanyu in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI : Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set for a high-voltage drama in the upcoming...
"Anupama herself came and hugged me after the performance", Bharti Singh on her transformation as Anupama
MUMBAI: Bharti Singh will be gracing the Grand finale episode of 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. Popular comedian and...
Revealed! "I was forced to do Bigg Boss Season 10; Rahul Dev reveals his reason for participating in the show
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Rahul Dev recently opened up about going through ups and downs in his career. He said that...
Bigg Boss 16 : OMG! Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani reveals the shocking reason why he rejected the offer of being in the show
MUMBAI: Sanjay Gagnani is one of the most loved actors of television and he is best known for his role as Prithvi in...
MAJOR REVELATION! The Chavan's finally come to know that Sai is ALIVE, get furious to learn about Sai having a daughter in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar is all set to a major revelation...
This Navaratri Sony SAB artists share their memories and beliefs of this joyous festival
MUMBAI: Pariva Pranati who plays Vandana Wagle in Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya shares, “During Navratri, I love how...
RECENT STORIES
Revealed! "I was forced to do Bigg Boss Season 10; Rahul Dev reveals his reason for participating in the show
Revealed! "I was forced to do Bigg Boss Season 10; Rahul Dev reveals his reason for participating in the show